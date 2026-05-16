KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Breaks New Ground With Dazzling Unbeaten Fifty

With his fifth half-century in Indian Premier League 2026, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has become the first batter aged 21 or below to rack up these many 50-plus scores in the last three years

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KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Breaks New Ground With Dazzling Unbeaten Fifty
Angkrish Raghuvanshi hits a six during the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi hit unbeaten 82 off 44 balls

  • 21-year-old forged crucial partnerships with Finn Allen and Cameron Green

  • Raghuvanshi had hit a 46-ball 71 in KKR's previous game

Angkrish Raghuvanshi continued his rich vein of form, smashing his fifth fifty of the season for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 60 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 16).

ALSO READ: KKR Vs GT Live Score

Raghuvanshi cracked an unbeaten 82-run knock off just 44 balls, studded with four fours and seven sixes. His crucial partnerships with Finn Allen (93 off 35) and Cameron Green (52 not out off 28) helped propel KKR to their season's highest total of 247 for two.

The 21-year-old got a reprieve on 52 by Washington Sundar and made the most of it. The young batter used the pace cleverly and kept the scoreboard ticking, including a sharp scoop over the wicketkeeper off Rabada to get going.

He kept going for audacious strokes behind the wicket in addition to conventional drives and slogs, making the most of a flat pitch and electric fast outfield. Raghuvanshi had hit a 46-ball 71 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Knight Riders' previous outing and picked up from where he left there.

With his fifth half-century in IPL 2026, the tall right-hander has become the first batter aged 21 or below to rack up these many 50-plus scores in the last three years. The previous player to achieve the feat was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who compiled sixth fifties in 2023. Devdutt Padikkal hit five half-centuries in 2022, while another southpaw in the form of Rishabh Pant conjured six 50-plus scores back in 2018.

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KKR next meet Mumbai Indians in Kolkata on May 20, before playing their final league game versus Delhi Capitals on May 24 at the same venue. As for the Titans, they face Chennai Super Kings in their last league outing on May 21 in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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