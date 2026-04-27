Angkrish Raghuvanshi In Run-Out Controversy: Youngster's Involvement In Costly Mix-Ups Continue In IPL 2026

Summary of this article
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was adjudged out by the third umpire due to 'obstructing the field'
Angkrish was unhappy with the decision as he argued with the umpire
This is the third run out he has been involved this season
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi found himself at the center of a major controversy during Match 38 of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In a rare turn of events, Raghuvanshi was given out for "obstructing the field," adding to his growing reputation for being involved in costly mix-ups this season.
The incident occurred during the fifth over of the KKR innings. Raghuvanshi nudged a delivery from Prince Yadav toward mid-on and set off for a quick single. However, his partner, Cameron Green, refused the run and sent him back.
As Raghuvanshi scrambled to return to his crease, a sharp throw from Mohammed Shami struck him while he was mid-dive. Following a lengthy review, the third umpire ruled that Raghuvanshi had intentionally changed his running line to block the ball, making him only the fourth player in IPL history to be dismissed this way.
Raghuvanshi A Regular In Costly Run Outs
This controversial exit comes just weeks after Raghuvanshi was involved in two significant run-outs during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2, 2026.
In that fixture, poor communication led to the dismissal of Cameron Green, followed shortly by Raghuvanshi himself falling victim to a sharp piece of fielding.
Those errors were viewed as the turning point that cost KKR the game, and his latest dismissal against LSG has raised further questions about his decision-making while running between the wickets.
The KKR dugout, including head coach Abhishek Nayar, was seen in heated discussions with the officials following the obstructing the field call. Raghuvanshi, visibly frustrated, threw his helmet in disappointment as he walked off. For KKR, the young batter's recurring involvement in these preventable dismissals has become a major concern as they struggle to climb the points table in the 2026 season.
Was Angkrish Raghuvanshi out for a run out or obstructing the field?
While it appeared to be a run out attempt, he was officially given out for obstructing the field after the third umpire ruled he intentionally changed his running line to block the throw.
What happened during his controversial dismissal against LSG?
After being sent back by Cameron Green, Raghuvanshi was struck by the ball while diving, leading the third umpire to uphold Lucknow's appeal for obstruction.
What were the previous run out incidents involving Raghuvanshi this season?
In an April 2 match against SRH, Raghuvanshi was involved in a chaotic mix-up that first led to the run out of partner Cameron Green and was followed shortly by his own dismissal via another run out.