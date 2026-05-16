KKR Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026: Check Toss Update, Playing XIs

For Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, the objective is simple: win and secure a ticket to the playoffs. Carrying a formidable five-match winning streak, GT currently sits tied at the top of the standings with 16 points. Backed by an exceptional travelling record—winning four out of their six away games—and an aggressive powerplay bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, the Titans hold a decisive psychological advantage.