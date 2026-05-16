KKR Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026: Check Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
KKR host GT at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2026 match 60
GT are on the verge of playoffs; KKR are fighting for survival
Check toss update and playing XIs below
The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host a high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) side in a critical Match 60 encounter. The narrative tonight is a classic tale of two contrasting seasons, where a single victory can either secure a playoff destiny or severely threaten qualification hopes.
For Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, the objective is simple: win and secure a ticket to the playoffs. Carrying a formidable five-match winning streak, GT currently sits tied at the top of the standings with 16 points. Backed by an exceptional travelling record—winning four out of their six away games—and an aggressive powerplay bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, the Titans hold a decisive psychological advantage.
Conversely, KKR’s season under captain Ajinkya Rahane has been an agonizing roller coaster. After a disastrous winless opening six matches, the Knight Riders staged a brilliant mid-season revival with four straight wins. However, a recent setback against RCB has left them in eighth place with just 9 points from 11 games. To keep their qualification dreams alive, KKR virtually need to treat every remaining fixture as a knockout final.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj