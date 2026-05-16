KKR Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026: Check Toss Update, Playing XIs

While GT aim to make their way into the playoffs with a win, every game for KKR from here on is a knockout battle. Check toss update, preview, playing XIs of the KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
KKR Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026
Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill at the toss of KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match. Photo: IPL/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR host GT at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2026 match 60

  • GT are on the verge of playoffs; KKR are fighting for survival

  • Check toss update and playing XIs below

The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host a high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) side in a critical Match 60 encounter. The narrative tonight is a classic tale of two contrasting seasons, where a single victory can either secure a playoff destiny or severely threaten qualification hopes.

For Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans, the objective is simple: win and secure a ticket to the playoffs. Carrying a formidable five-match winning streak, GT currently sits tied at the top of the standings with 16 points. Backed by an exceptional travelling record—winning four out of their six away games—and an aggressive powerplay bowling duo of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, the Titans hold a decisive psychological advantage.

Conversely, KKR’s season under captain Ajinkya Rahane has been an agonizing roller coaster. After a disastrous winless opening six matches, the Knight Riders staged a brilliant mid-season revival with four straight wins. However, a recent setback against RCB has left them in eighth place with just 9 points from 11 games. To keep their qualification dreams alive, KKR virtually need to treat every remaining fixture as a knockout final.

Also Read: KKR Vs GT Live Score

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata , India, Saturday, May 16, 2026. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
KKR Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Siraj’s Drop Proves Costly As Finn Allen Brings Up Blazing Fifty
Varun Chakravarthy bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. - AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Is Varun Chakravarthy Playing Today In Kolkata?
Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Titans today at the Eden Gardens in match 60 of IPL 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
KKR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match 60
KKR will be up against GT in a do-or-die match on Saturday, May 16. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
KKR Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Do-Or-Die For Knight Riders as Titans Target Top-Two Spot
Related Content

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories