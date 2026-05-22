KKR Suffer Setback: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Ruled Out From Remainder Of IPL 2026 Due To Finger Injury And Concussion

KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi is out for the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a finger fracture and concussion
Manish Pandey stepped up with a crucial knock in his absence, while Tejasvi Singh Dahiya now gains a key opportunity
Losing Raghuvanshi, who scored 422 runs this season, is a major blow for KKR’s playoff push
In a significant blow to their playoff aspirations, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed that star young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The franchise officially announced on Friday that the 20-year-old sustained both a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand during their recent victory against the Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens.
The injury occurred in the 11th over of Wednesday’s match while Raghuvanshi was attempting a catch. A collision with teammate Varun Chakaravarthy left the youngster visibly distressed, suffering from dizziness, headaches, and neck discomfort.
He was immediately taken off the field and replaced by substitute fielder Tejasvi Dahiya. Under ICC concussion protocols, he was already sidelined for the upcoming must-win clash against the Delhi Capitals, but further medical assessments confirmed a severe finger fracture as well, effectively ending his tournament prematurely.
In Raghuvanshi’s absence, the experienced Manish Pandey was promoted to the pivotal No. 3 spot during the chase against Mumbai. Pandey, who had seen limited opportunities this season, seized the moment by rolling back the years with a composed 45 off 33 balls, guiding KKR to a vital victory that kept their playoff dreams alive.
With Raghuvanshi now officially out, the spotlight shifts to Tejasvi Singh Dahiya. The 23-year-old Delhi wicketkeeper-batter, who made his debut as the concussion substitute in that same match, now faces a golden opportunity to cement his place in the side and prove why the franchise invested INR 3 crore in his explosive talent for this season’s final stages.
Raghuvanshi’s absence is a profound loss for KKR as they enter a critical final league fixture. The talented batter was enjoying his most prolific season to date, accumulating 422 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 42.20 and a strike rate of over 146
His contributions, including five half-centuries and a blistering unbeaten 82, have been central to Kolkata’s late-season surge toward playoff contention.
Despite the setback, reports indicate that Raghuvanshi will continue to travel with the squad as they prepare for their final league-stage match on May 24.
For KKR, sitting in sixth place with 13 points, the challenge now shifts to finding a suitable replacement to maintain their batting momentum in a virtual knockout encounter against the Delhi Capitals, where a win is essential to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive.