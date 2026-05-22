SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Scores First Fifty Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Abhishek Sharma smashed a stunning 56 off 22 balls against RCB, registering his maiden IPL fifty versus Bengaluru with four boundaries and five sixes

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Scores First Fifty Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad, India, Friday, May 22, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma scored 56 runs off just 22 balls against RCB in IPL 2026

  • The SRH opener completed his half-century in only 20 deliveries with four fours and five sixes

  • It was Abhishek Sharma’s first-ever IPL fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 12 innings

Abhishek Sharma produced another breathtaking powerplay knock for SunRisers Hyderabad during their 14th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

With SRH needing a huge win to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top two alive, the left-hander came out with complete attacking intent and immediately put the RCB bowlers under pressure. Alongside Travis Head, Abhishek ensured Hyderabad got the perfect start after being asked to bat first, taking apart both pace and spin during a sensational early assault.

The aggressive opener looked especially dangerous against the seamers, targeting anything remotely short or on the pads. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd both struggled to contain him as SRH raced at nearly 11 runs an over in the powerplay.

Also Check: SRH Vs RCB Live Score

Abhishek Sharma completes first IPL fifty against RCB

The landmark moment arrived in the eighth over when Romario Shepherd bowled a full delivery on the pads and Abhishek punished it over backward square leg for six. The maximum brought up his half-century in just 20 balls and, interestingly, it was also his first-ever IPL fifty against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 12 attempts.

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Heinrich Klaasen in action against RCB in IPL 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. - IPL/X
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo

After reaching the milestone, Abhishek celebrated in his trademark style while acknowledging the Hyderabad crowd. His innings was packed with clean hitting and smart shot selection, as he consistently found gaps and cleared the ropes with ease against both spin and pace.

Suyash Sharma finally ends explosive innings

RCB finally found relief in the ninth over when young spinner Suyash Sharma dismissed the dangerous opener for 56 off just 22 deliveries. After being hit for big shots earlier in the over, Suyash stuck with the googly and cleverly denied Abhishek any room to free his arms.

Trying to attack once again, Abhishek charged down the track but mistimed the shot completely as the ball spun away slightly. Substitute fielder Jordan Cox completed a simple catch inside the ropes to end a blistering knock that included four boundaries and five sixes.

Even though his stay at the crease was brief, Abhishek had already done massive damage, giving SRH the explosive platform they desperately wanted in a must-win contest.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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