SRH Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Batting First - Check Playing XIs

SRH meet RCB in match 67 of the Indian Premier League
SRH won the toss and opted to bat first
Check playing XI for both teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are clashing against each other in match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Sunrisers are playing with same combination while RCB skipper Rajat Patidar is back after missing the last match due to injury. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell misses out as he sustained an injury.
Both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs, however, SRH would be eying to finish at the top two but it's going to be a tough task for them. On the other hand, RCB are already at the top of the table with a magnificent net run-rate.
SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 67 of IPL 2026 between SRH and RCB will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31