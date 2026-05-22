SRH Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Batting First - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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SunRisers Hyderabad opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial IPL 2026 clash, with both teams eyeing momentum before the playoffs

SRH Vs RCB Toss Update, IPL 2026: Hyderabad Batting First - Check Playing XIs
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • SRH meet RCB in match 67 of the Indian Premier League

  • SRH won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Check playing XI for both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are clashing against each other in match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. Sunrisers are playing with same combination while RCB skipper Rajat Patidar is back after missing the last match due to injury. Meanwhile, Jacob Bethell misses out as he sustained an injury.

Both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs, however, SRH would be eying to finish at the top two but it's going to be a tough task for them. On the other hand, RCB are already at the top of the table with a magnificent net run-rate.

Also Check: SRH Vs RCB Live Score

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 67 of IPL 2026 between SRH and RCB will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Related Content
SRH Vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Destroys Josh Hazlewood In Massive 27-Run Over | Hyderabad 156/2 (13) - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. - | Photo: AP
Rajat Patidar in RCB training ahead of their IPL 2026 clash against SRH at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - RCBTweets/X
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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