Bayern Munich Vs VFB Stuttgart Live Streaming, DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Final: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Bayern Munich aims to secure a domestic double to cap their record-breaking season
Defending champions Stuttgart hope to overcome a difficult season-long record against Bayern
Both sides meet at Berlin's Olympiastadion this Saturday to decide the 2026 DFB-Pokal
The stage is set at the Olympiastadion in Berlin for a blockbuster conclusion to the 2025-26 German football season. On Saturday, May 23, 2026, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich face off against defending DFB-Pokal champions VfB Stuttgart in a highly anticipated final showdown.
For Vincent Kompany’s Bayern, this match represents a chance to put the finishing touches on a dominant campaign. Having already secured the Bundesliga title with a 16-point cushion, the Bavarians are looking to complete a domestic double and break a six-year drought in the competition.
Bayern’s attacking output this season has been historic, shattering the single-season Bundesliga goal-scoring record with 122 goals, led by the prolific Harry Kane, who has netted 58 times across all competitions.
Despite their domestic dominance, the team is eager to end a six-year drought in the DFB-Pokal; their last triumph in the competition came in 2020. Having recently exited the Champions League in the semi-finals, Bayern are fully focused on securing a domestic double to cap off an otherwise historic campaign.
Standing in their way are the reigning cup holders, VfB Stuttgart. Despite their status as defending champions, Stuttgart face a daunting task. They have struggled against Bayern this term, losing all three of their previous encounters—including a 5-0 thrashing in the league—with a combined scoreline of 11-3.
However, cup football often produces its own narrative. Stuttgart, led by the clinical Deniz Undav, will be eager to prove that their league form against the Munich juggernaut is a relic of the past and that they have the mettle to retain their title in the capital.
VfB Stuttgart, under coach Sebastian Hoeneß, are appearing in their second consecutive final, having lifted the trophy last year. While they have established themselves as a formidable force, they face a difficult challenge against a Bayern side that has defeated them in all three of their meetings this season, scoring 11 goals across those fixtures. H
However, cup football is known for its unpredictability, and Stuttgart will be banking on their tactical discipline to cause an upset and retain their title.
Bayern’s goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, is a doubt due to a calf strain; Jonas Urbig is on standby to start. Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies are confirmed absentees for the Bavarians. Stuttgart head into the final with a near-full-strength squad and no fresh injury concerns.
The contest also promises individual milestones: Bayern’s Manuel Neuer could equal Bastian Schweinsteiger’s record of seven DFB-Pokal titles, provided he overcomes a late injury scare.
With both teams ranking as the highest scorers in the Bundesliga, fans should expect an open, high-octane affair. Given the recent history between the sides and the relentless nature of Kompany’s squad, Bayern enter the tie as favorites, but Stuttgart’s hunger to defend their crown ensures this Südschlager will be a battle to remember.
Bayern Munich Vs VFB Stuttgart, DFB-Pokal 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Final be played?
The Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Final will be played at the iconic Olympiastadion in Berlin.
When will the Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Final be played?
The Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal 2025-26 final will be played on May 23, Saturday and has a start time of 11:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal 2025-26 Final?
The Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal 2025-26 final will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.