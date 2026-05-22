The Gipuzkoa Phenomenon: From Arteta To Emery, How A Tiny Basque Province Conquered World Football Dugouts

Aston Villa’s head coach Unai Emery smiles after the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, May 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Aston Villa’s head coach Unai Emery smiles after the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, May 21, 2026. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco