SC Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa, UEFA Europa League: Unai Emery Leads AVFC To Their First UEL Title In Istanbul

A Associated Press Published at: 21 May 2026 6:13 am

Villa was in England’s second tier even more recently, in 2019. And while it was the overwhelming favorite going into Wednesday’s match, occasions like this looked a long way off when Emery was hired in 2022

A Associated Press Published at: 21 May 2026 6:13 am

Aston Villa beat Freiburg in the Europa League final at the Tüpraş Stadium in Istanbul on Friday. Photo: AP/Francisco Seco