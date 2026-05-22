Universidad Catolica Vs Barcelona, Copa Libertadores: Los Cruzados Eliminate Record Ecuadorian Champions
A Fernando Zampedri brace helped Universidad Catolica beat Barcelona SC in a crucial CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group D match at Claro Arena, Santiago, on Thursday (May 21). After a cagey first half, the 38-year-old Argentine scored in the 77th and 84th minutes to set up the Chilean side's third win in five matches. With 10 points, Los Cruzados occupy the top spot, ahead of Brazil's Cruzeiro (8) and Argentina's Boca Juniors (7). Barcelona, the record 16-time Ecuadorian champions, are fourth with three points. The top two teams will qualify for the Libertadores round of 16, while the third-placed team will be transferred to the Copa Sudamericana, South America's second-tier competition. The final matchday group fixtures -- Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica and Cruzeiro vs Barcelona -- are scheduled for May 28, 2026.
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