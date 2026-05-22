Universidad Catolica Vs Barcelona, Copa Libertadores: Los Cruzados Eliminate Record Ecuadorian Champions

A Fernando Zampedri brace helped Universidad Catolica beat Barcelona SC in a crucial CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group D match at Claro Arena, Santiago, on Thursday (May 21). After a cagey first half, the 38-year-old Argentine scored in the 77th and 84th minutes to set up the Chilean side's third win in five matches. With 10 points, Los Cruzados occupy the top spot, ahead of Brazil's Cruzeiro (8) and Argentina's Boca Juniors (7). Barcelona, the record 16-time Ecuadorian champions, are fourth with three points. The top two teams will qualify for the Libertadores round of 16, while the third-placed team will be transferred to the Copa Sudamericana, South America's second-tier competition. The final matchday group fixtures -- Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica and Cruzeiro vs Barcelona -- are scheduled for May 28, 2026.

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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Jonathan Perlaza
Jonathan Perlaza of Ecuador's Barcelona, left, reacts at the end of Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Chile's Universidad Catolica in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Fernando Zampedri
Fernando Zampedri of Chile's Universidad Catolica, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal as goalkeer Jose Contreras of Ecuador's Barcelona reacts during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Jose Contreras
Goalkeeper Jose Contreras of Ecuador's Barcelona grabs the ball under pressure from Fernando Zampedri of Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Fernando Zampedri
Fernando Zampedri of Chile's Universidad Catolica celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Justo Giani
Justo Giani of Chile's Universidad Catolica falls on the pitch during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Exon Vallecilla
Exon Vallecilla of Ecuador's Barcelona, front, controls the ball under pressure from Fernando Zampedri of Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Jhojan Valencia
Jhojan Valencia of Chile's Universidad Catolica, left, and Dario Benedetto of Ecuador's Barcelona fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Goalkeeper Jose
Goalkeeper Jose Contreras of Ecuador's Barcelona, center, blocks a shot as Sebastian Arancibia of Chile's Universidad Católica, left, attempts a header during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-Byron Castillo
Byron Castillo of Ecuador's Barcelona, left, and Justo Giani of Chile's Universidad Catolica vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Universidad Catolica vs Barcelona SC Copa Libertadores match highlights-`Clemente Montes
`Clemente Montes of Chile's Universidad Catolica, center, and Byron Castillo of Ecuador's Barcelona fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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