PM Modi's Gifts to World Leaders Showcase India's Rich Diversity – See Who Received What

Narendra Modi gifted regional handicrafts, textiles and artworks during his five-nation foreign tour.
Items included Assam’s Muga silk, Jaipur blue pottery, Rogan art and Pichwai paintings.
The gifts reflected India’s broader use of cultural diplomacy and soft power in international engagement.
Prime Minister Modi on Thursday returned from his 5-nation tour, as part of which he visited UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. The prime minister as expected carried with him a trove of gifts for his hosts. These gifts represented the length and breadth of India’s cultural diversity from Rajasthani pottery to silk stoles from the North East.
Though the prime minister’s gift of a pack of “Melody toffee” to his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, caught the attention of social media the other gifts represent a conscious effort by the Indian delegation to showcase the nation’s rich cultural identity.
Gifts to Meloni and Mattarella
The chemistry between prime minister Modi and Giorgia Meloni has been evident since their first meeting. This meant that there was particularly great interest in the gifts being presented to Meloni.
The gifts selected were two silk stoles from Northeast India. One was a Muga Silk Stole from Assam. It is often called the ‘Golden Silk’ for its illustrious golden shine and remarkable longevity. The rare silk is produced only in the Brahmaputra valley and is woven without the use of chemical dyes.
The second was a Shirui Lily silk stole which took inspiration from the rare Shirui Lily found in Manipur.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella received a marble inlay box along with CDs of classical legends such as Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and MS Subbulakshmi. The box represents the Pietra Dura art of Agra’s craftsmen. The technique originally from Florence, also in Italy, was adopted by Indian craftsmen and is also used on the Taj Mahal.
Gifts for the UAE
The UAE is an important partner for India hosting the second highest population of the India diaspora.
To President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, PM Modi gifted a Rogan painting from his native Gujarat as well as Kesar Mangoes and Meghalaya Pineapples.
The gifts reflected India’s rich horticultural diversity and excellence as well as the skill and precision of Indian craftsmen.
What the Nordic Heads of States Received
Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir received a steel replica of the iconic ice axe used by Tenzing Norgay during the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in 1953.
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was gifted a Bidri Silver Work Vase. Bidriware is celebrated for its detailed silver inlaying and elegant form. It represents the meticulous craftsmanship of some of the Deccan’s best craftsmen.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo was presented with Pichwai Art from Rajasthan. The art form comes from the Nathdwara tradition of devotional artistry. The Lotus filled water bodies depicted in the artwork aligns well with Finland’s moniker of the “Land of a Thousand Lakes.”
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was gifted a Gond painting along with the book "Convenient Action: Continuity for Change." Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received a handcrafted Shantiniketan messenger bag, a selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore, Loktak tea and a pure wool stole from Ladakh.
Norway’s leader Jonas Gahr Store was presented with a pressed orchid painting and orchid-themed paperweights, featuring real blooms from Sikkim. The gift highlighted the ecological richness of the eastern Himalayas.
Gifts for the Dutch Royals and the FAO Chief
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands received Jaipur’s iconic blue pottery and traditional Meenakari and Kundan earrings. These represent the second entry of gifts from Rjasthan that made their way onto the list of gifts that the PM was going to present his hosts.
Dr Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, received a curated selection of India's finest grains, including Palakkad's famed red rice and the fragrant Basmati rice.