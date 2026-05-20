CPJ Urges Israel to Free Detained Journalists After Interception of Gaza-Bound Flotilla

The Committee to Protect Journalists called on Israel to immediately release journalists and media workers detained aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla.
It demanded transparency regarding their whereabouts and legal status.
Israel defended the operation, describing the flotilla as a “PR stunt at the service of Hamas”, saying more than 400 activists had been transferred to Israeli vessels and would be taken to Israel.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Israeli authorities to immediately release journalists and media workers detained following the interception of vessels linked to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla. The press freedom organisation also called on Israel to disclose the whereabouts and legal status of those currently being held.
Organisers of the flotilla said on May 18 that Israeli forces intercepted humanitarian vessels in international waters near the Mediterranean island of Cyprus as they attempted to reach Gaza on a humanitarian mission.
According to the flotilla’s media office, those detained aboard the vessels remained at sea and had not yet been transferred to Israel for deportation.
CPJ said at least seven journalists and media workers were among those on board.
“Israel’s interception and detention of journalists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla follows years of documented arrests, attacks, and killings of journalists and media workers covering Gaza and attempts to report on it,” said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah.
“International law is clear that journalists performing legitimate reporting are civilians and must not be arbitrarily detained or obstructed. Israeli authorities must immediately release all detained journalists and end the cycle of impunity surrounding the attacks on the press,” Qudah added.
The flotilla departed from Marmaris, Turkey, on May 14, comprising dozens of vessels carrying hundreds of participants from multiple countries on a mission aimed at delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
Israel, however, said the operation was intended to challenge its naval blockade of the Palestinian territory. In a statement posted on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the flotilla had been stopped and that more than 400 activists had been taken into Israeli custody.
“Another PR flotilla has come to an end,” the Foreign Ministry wrote. “All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives. This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas. Israel will continue to act in full accordance with international law and will not permit any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza.”
Israeli forces reportedly intercepted more than 50 boats participating in the flotilla.