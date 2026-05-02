Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

Summary of this article
Yemen said an oil tanker was hijacked off Shabwa coast.
The vessel was reportedly headed toward Somalia waters.
Incident raises fresh concerns over piracy and shipping security in a key trade route.
Authorities in Yemen said an oil tanker was hijacked off the coast of Shabwa province and was being taken toward Somali waters, raising fresh concerns over maritime security in one of the world’s most sensitive shipping corridors.
According to Yemeni officials, the vessel was seized by armed assailants near the Shabwa coastline before changing course toward the Horn of Africa. Security agencies are working to determine the identity of the hijackers, though early suspicion has focused on piracy networks operating in the region.
The incident has revived fears of renewed pirate activity off the coasts of Yemen and Somalia, where attacks on commercial vessels had sharply declined in recent years after sustained international naval patrols. Experts warn that instability in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has created new vulnerabilities for shipping traffic.
No immediate details were available on the crew’s condition, cargo status, or the tanker’s ownership. Maritime monitoring agencies are tracking the vessel’s movement and coordinating with regional authorities.
The waters between Yemen and Somalia form a critical route linking the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. Any disruption in the area can affect global trade, energy shipments, and insurance costs for vessels transiting the region.
The hijacking comes amid wider regional instability, where conflicts, militant attacks, and weakened coastal enforcement have complicated maritime security efforts.