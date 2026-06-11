PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Highlights, Australian Open: Former World Champion Seals Last-Eight Berth

PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open: All-Indian Battle Awaits For Quarterfinal Berth | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

PV Sindhu booked her place in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Super 500 with a hard-fought 22-20, 21-12 victory over fellow Indian Isharani Baruah in Sydney on Thursday. The all-Indian Round-of-16 clash began with Baruah matching the third seed point for point and even threatening to steal the opening game. However, Sindhu's experience proved decisive as she held her nerve in the closing stages to edge the opener 22-20. Riding that momentum, the two-time Olympic medallist took complete control in the second game, dictating rallies with her trademark attacking play and opening up a sizeable lead early on. Baruah struggled to recover as Sindhu wrapped up the contest 21-12, sealing a straight-games win and advancing to the last eight of the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Jun 2026, 06:29:45 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Welcome! Good morning, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering PV Sindhu’s Australian Open second-round clash against Isharani Baruah. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

11 Jun 2026, 06:46:40 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Match Details Fixture: PV Sindhu vs Isharani Baruah

Series: Australian Open 2026

Venue: State Sports Centre (Quaycentre), Sydney

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 7:40 AM IST (tentative)

11 Jun 2026, 07:05:39 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming The Indonesia Open 2026 matches will be live streamed on BWF YouTube channel in India.

11 Jun 2026, 07:33:27 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open 2026: What Happened in Sindhu's First Round! PV Sindhu made a commanding start to her Australian Open 2026 campaign, brushing aside Peru's Ines Lucia Castillo Salazar in straight games. The third seed looked in complete control from the outset, using her superior reach and attacking precision to dictate the rallies. Sindhu claimed the opening game 21-13 before raising the intensity further in the second, leaving Castillo with little room to counter. The Indian star wrapped up the contest 21-11 in just 32 minutes, barely breaking a sweat as she secured her place in the Round of 16.

11 Jun 2026, 07:50:59 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Game On! We're underway in Sydney! PV Sindhu and Isharani Baruah exchange early points as the all-Indian Round-of-16 clash begins.

11 Jun 2026, 08:04:01 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Sindhu 13-15 Baruah Isharani Baruah has edged ahead in the opening game, leading 15-13 against PV Sindhu. The youngster is matching Sindhu shot for shot and showing plenty of composure in the longer rallies. Sindhu remains within touching distance, but Baruah has grabbed the momentum at this stage, putting the pressure on the experienced former world champion as the first game approaches its business end.

11 Jun 2026, 08:15:45 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Sindhu 22-20 Baruah What a turnaround from PV Sindhu. Trailing 13-15 earlier in the game, the former world champion dug deep when it mattered most and edged a tense opener 22-20. Isharani Baruah pushed Sindhu all the way with fearless attacking play, but the experienced campaigner held her nerve in the crucial points, saving herself from trouble and snatching the game in dramatic fashion.

11 Jun 2026, 08:21:54 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Isharani Baruah Live Score, Australian Open 2026: Sindhu 22-20, 11-3 Baruah PV Sindhu has carried the momentum from her dramatic first-game win into the second, opening up a commanding 11-3 lead at the mid-game interval. After edging the opener 22-20, the former world champion has tightened her control over the rallies, forcing errors and dictating the pace with her attacking play.