South Korea Vs Czechia In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2026: See The Best Photos From Group A Match At Guadalajara Stadium
Asian giants South Korea take on European heavyweights Czechia in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match at the Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron) today. This fixture in the Mexican state of Jalisco will conclude the opening day of the biggest-ever football tournament -- a 48-team gala. Earlier, co-hosts Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in a tense match that witnessed as many as three red cards. With Mexico firmly in control of the group, this match becomes a must-win for either side. Taegeuk Warriors are making their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance and will rely on the experience of captain Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae. The Czechs, meanwhile, are back on the global stage for the first time in 20 years, but trust 'Repre' to play like a battle-hardened outfit. See the best photos from the South Korea vs Czechia match.
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