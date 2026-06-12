South Korea Vs Czechia In Pics, FIFA World Cup 2026: See The Best Photos From Group A Match At Guadalajara Stadium

Asian giants South Korea take on European heavyweights Czechia in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match at the Guadalajara Stadium (Estadio Akron) today. This fixture in the Mexican state of Jalisco will conclude the opening day of the biggest-ever football tournament -- a 48-team gala. Earlier, co-hosts Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in a tense match that witnessed as many as three red cards. With Mexico firmly in control of the group, this match becomes a must-win for either side. Taegeuk Warriors are making their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance and will rely on the experience of captain Son Heung-min and Kim Min-jae. The Czechs, meanwhile, are back on the global stage for the first time in 20 years, but trust 'Repre' to play like a battle-hardened outfit. See the best photos from the South Korea vs Czechia match.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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South Korea Vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup
General view during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Korea vs Czechia fifa world cup 2026 group a KOR fans cheering
South Korean fans react ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
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South Korea vs Czechia fifa world cup 2026 group a CZE fans with a dummy wc trophy
Fans react ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
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South Korea vs Czechia fifa world cup 2026 group a fan posing for camera
A fan reacts ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
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South Korea vs Czechia fifa world cup 2026 group a KOR Starting XI
South Korea starting eleven pose before the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
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South Korea vs Czechia fifa world cup 2026 group a CZE Starting XI
Members of the Czechia team pose for a photo before the World Cup Group A soccer match against South Korea in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026 (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
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south korea vs czechia fifa world world cup 2026 group a flags ap photo
A general view ahead of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Moises Castillo
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south korea vs czechia fifa world world cup 2026 group a gianni infantino xi ap photo
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, centre, reacts during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
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south korea vs czechia fifa world world cup 2026 group a Provod vs Lee ap photo
Czechia's Lukas Provod, left, battles against South Korea's Lee Han-beom during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa
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south korea vs czechia fifa world world cup 2026 group a Hong Myung-bo ap photo
South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo gestures during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
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south korea vs czechia fifa world world cup 2026 group a Pavel Sulc ap photo
Czechia's Pavel Sulc (15) changes his jersey in the first half during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Moises Castillo
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south korea vs czechia fifa world world cup 2026 group a Son Heung-min Pavel Sulc ap photo
South Korea's Son Heung-min, right, controls the ball against Czechia's Pavel Sulc in the first half during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Moises Castillo
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south korea vs czechia fifa world world cup 2026 group a Miroslav Koubek ap photo
Czechia head coach Miroslav Koubek gestures to his players during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Korea and Czechia in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, Thursday, June 11, 2026. AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
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