Iga Swiatek Crashes Out As Eala Stuns Defending Champion

Filipina star Alexandra Eala sends defending champion Iga Swiatek crashing out of Wimbledon 2026 after defeating her 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 in the third round on Saturday, July 4. The six-time champions lost the first set on an enthralling tie-break and then surrendered in the second set to get knocked out of the competition. Swiatek, who clinched her maiden Wimbledon title last year by beating Amanda Anisimova comprehensively in the final, looked scratchy this time around as she just somehow scraped through Taylor Townsend in the first round. In the third round as well, she committed a lot of forehand errors and a series of double faults, resulting in her shocking exit. Eala, who conquered Serena Williams and Maya Joint in the first two rounds, became the first Filipino player to enter the fourth round of a grand slam

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Wimbledon Tennis Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates winning the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Alexandra Eala Wimbledon 2026
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates winning the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates winning the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during the third round women's singles match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala
Visitors watch Alexandra Eala of the Philippines playing during the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2026
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Championships: Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Championships: Alexandra Eala vs Iga Swiatek
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines uses an ice pack during the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis: Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala
Iga Swiatek of Poland rests during the third round women's singles match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon Tennis: Alexandra Eala vs Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026: Alexandra Eala vs Iga Swiatek
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Wimbledon 2026: Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis: Iga Swiatek vs Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines plays a return during the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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