Iga Swiatek Crashes Out As Eala Stuns Defending Champion
Filipina star Alexandra Eala sends defending champion Iga Swiatek crashing out of Wimbledon 2026 after defeating her 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 in the third round on Saturday, July 4. The six-time champions lost the first set on an enthralling tie-break and then surrendered in the second set to get knocked out of the competition. Swiatek, who clinched her maiden Wimbledon title last year by beating Amanda Anisimova comprehensively in the final, looked scratchy this time around as she just somehow scraped through Taylor Townsend in the first round. In the third round as well, she committed a lot of forehand errors and a series of double faults, resulting in her shocking exit. Eala, who conquered Serena Williams and Maya Joint in the first two rounds, became the first Filipino player to enter the fourth round of a grand slam
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