Injury Blow For Riyan Parag As Shoulder Surgery Rules Him Out Of Early Domestic Action 2026-27

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PTI
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Rajasthan Royals Captain Riyan Parag undergoes fresh shoulder surgery ahead of the domestic season 2026-27, the skipper will remain out of the action during the initial few stages of the season.

Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag During A Match In Duleep Trophy Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag had undergone a fresh shoulder injury after the IPL Play-Offs.

  • The skipper will miss the initial stages of the upcoming Domestic season 2026-27.

  • He was meant to be a part of the India A squad for the ongoing tri-nation series in Dambulla, Sri Lanka and was replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag successfully underwent a right shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Parag, who led the Royals to the IPL 2026 playoffs, went through the procedure at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital under the watch of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwalla.

The all-rounder will soon begin his recuperation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, and is now likely to miss a good part of the 2026-27 domestic season beginning in the third week of August with the Duleep Trophy.

"There is no specific timeframe for his return as of now, as the focus firmly is on his full recovery," a BCCI source informed PTI.

The 24-year-old Assam cricketer was originally named as the vice-captain of India A for the ongoing tri-series in Dambulla but was ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

"The shoulder finally won. For everyone who's been asking, the surgery is done and went well. The past two years have tested me in ways I never expected. There were good days, frustrating days, and days when simply getting through a game was a challenge.

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Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag in deep water as anti-vaping group demands official probe against him. - Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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"But I wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Now comes a different challenge, recovery, rehab and patience. I'll be back doing what I love soon. See you on the other side," Parag wrote on his Instagram wall.

Ruturaj Gaikwad came in for Parag for the triangular event, and has already cracked a hundred and fifty against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A respectively.

Also Read: IND A vs SL A, See How Ruturaj Gaikwad Silences His Critics

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