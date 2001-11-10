Riyan Parag is a prominent figure in Indian cricket. Parag is known for his capabilities as a left-handed batsman and a leg-break bowler. He has made significant contributions in domestic cricket for Assam and the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Rajasthan Royals. He also played a crucial role in India's under-19 team, particularly during their 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup win.

Parag's cricket journey began early. At 14, he was almost the youngest first-class debutant in India, a decision ultimately not taken by the Assam selectors despite the state coach's approval. He officially began his cricket career with his Twenty20 debut for Assam in the 2016–17 Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament on January 29, 2017. Later that year, he was named in India's squad for the 2017 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. His first-class debut for Assam came in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on November 17, 2017.

In 2017, Parag showcased his skill in England with the India under-19 team, where he was the second-highest run-getter in two youth Tests. His performance included twin fifties in the first game, contributing to a substantial victory for India. His early career also saw him becoming the highest run-getter in the 2016-17 Cooch Behar Trophy with 642 runs.

Parag's IPL career began in December 2018 when the Rajasthan Royals bought him. During the 2019 IPL season, he became the youngest cricketer to score a fifty in IPL history at 17 years and 175 days. Although released by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, he was re-bought by the team in February 2022. In the 2022 IPL season, he distinguished himself by taking 17 catches, the most by any Indian non-wicket-keeper in the tournament. He played a crucial role in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore by scoring an unbeaten 56.

In the 2022-23 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Parag was the highest run-getter for Assam and among the top scorers overall, amassing 552 runs with an average of 69, including three centuries and a fifty. His performance in the quarterfinals against Jammu and Kashmir was particularly notable, scoring 174 runs from 116 balls. Additionally, in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, he played a decisive role against Hyderabad, scoring 78 runs off 28 balls in the second innings and taking eight wickets.

In the 2023 Deodhar Trophy, Parag was named Player of the Series, being the highest run-getter and third-highest wicket-taker. His record-breaking performance included the most sixes in an innings in the tournament's history. Furthermore, in the 2023–24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he became the highest run-scorer and six-hitter, scoring 510 runs at an average of 85 and a strike rate of 182.79, along with taking 11 wickets.

Parag continued to impress in the Ranji Trophy in the same season, scoring consecutive centuries against Chhattisgarh and Kerala. He accumulated 378 runs at an average of 75.60 and a strike rate of 113.85, highlighting his impact as a powerful batsman.

Parag was included in the India A cricket team squad for the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup after his domestic successes. In the final against Pakistan A, he took two crucial middle-order wickets.