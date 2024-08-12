Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five

Harbhajan does believe that youngsters have way more hunger than senior players as they are yet to establish themselves

rohit sharma and virat kohli in test jersey harbhajan singh comments X
Rohit Sharma is the current ODI and Test captain of the Indian cricket team. Photo: X | Cricket Talks
info_icon

Former India great Harbhajan Singh believes that Virat Kohli with his supreme fitness can easily survive the rigours of international cricket for another five years while Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma will last at least another couple of years. (More Cricket News)

"Rohit can easily play for two more years. You never know with Virat Kohli's fitness, you can see him competing for five years. He is probably the fittest guy in the team," Harbhajan told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

"You ask any 19-year-old competing with Virat (on fitness). Virat will beat him. He is that fit. I believe Virat and Rohit have a lot of cricket left in them and it is entirely up to them. If they are fit enough, they are performing and the team is winning, they should continue to play. As simple as that," the man with 700 plus international wickets said.

Harbhajan believes that Test cricket is one format where you need both of them.

"Red ball cricket, you really need these two guys to play a little bit more than what people are asking. You need experience in all formats whether its limited overs cricket and Test cricket. You need experienced cricketers to nurture the talent that is coming up.

Virat Kohli celebrates India's T20 WC title in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
Virat Kohli Is India's Most Valuable Celebrity Again; MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Also In Top 10

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Selectors need to see, that if someone is not performing well, they should be dropped. Whether they are senior player or juniors. But as long as everyone is fit, they should be able to get selected in the team."

He further said: "And if they are not contributing in any manner, whether its fitness or number of runs, then the time has come. They should be making way for the youngsters.

"At the end of the day, it's an individual decision and selectors are there to watch these steps as to who is capable of performing at what age. Obviously, they are considering all those factors before picking them."

Harbhajan does believe that youngsters have way more hunger than senior players as they are yet to establish themselves.

"I always believe that youngsters have much more hunger than the seniors. If you play for 15 years your hunger a little bit comes down. Great to see Riyan Parag getting the opportunities and the way Yashasvi Jaiswal is coming up and Shubman Gill is playing."

Harbhajan played down India's 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka in the ODIs.

"It was one of those things. Sometimes you win it, sometimes you lose it. It's sports after all. All teams go through these periods. You play well but you still don't win. I will give credit to Sri Lanka. They played well. They played better than India."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. David De Gea 'Never Thought About' Retirement During Exile Before Fiorentina Move
  2. Savinho Has Stamina For Manchester City's Hectic Schedule, Says Guardiola
  3. EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game
  4. Chelsea's Wesley Fofana Relishing Return To Action After Year-Long Absence
  5. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  2. Independence Day Controversy In Delhi: Kejriwal, Atishi Or LG - Who Will Hoist The Flag?
  3. Excise Policy Scam: SC Seeks CBI, ED's Response In K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  4. FORDA’s 5 Demands In Letter To Amit Shah Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
  5. NIRF 2024: AIIMS, JNU Only Institutions Other Than IITs In Top 10 List | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  2. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  3. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  4. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  5. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
World News
  1. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  2. Pakistan Army Arrests Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed, Court Martial Initiated
  3. Leicester Square Double Stabbing: Accused Arrested After Injuring Girl, Woman In Central London
  4. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  5. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged