Virat Kohli Is India's Most Valuable Celebrity Again; MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Also In Top 10

Virat Kohli reclaimed the top spot in the list of India's most valuable celebrity, according to a report by consultancy firm Kroll. (More Cricket News)
The star Indian batter's brand value in 2023 was estimated to be at $227.9 million. Kohli's brand value surged by 29% as compared to last year and helped him leave behind Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in the list.
Virat Kohli was second in the 2022 list but had been on top since 2019. His 2023 brand value of $227.9 million is still below his peak of $237.7 million in 2020.
Indian cricket giants MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar also made their way into the top 10 of the list.
Dhoni who was not in the top 10 in the last such list is now at the seventh spot while Tendulkar has retained his eighth position from last year.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is the next best Indian sportsperson in Kroll's most valuable celebrity list. Rohit is at 18th spot. Behind his is all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the 19th position.
The only non-cricketing sporting personality in the list is Olympic and World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. The star Indian athlete is at the 21st position.
The full list is as follows:
1. Virat Kohli: 227.9 (in million USD)
2. Ranveer Singh: 203.1
3. Shah Rukh Khan: 120.7
4. Akshay Kumar: 111.7
5. Alia Bhatt: 101.1
6. Deepika Padukone: 96.0
7. MS Dhoni: 95.8
8. Sachin Tendulkar: 91.3
9. Amitabh Bachchan: 83.6
10. Salman Khan: 81.7
11. Hrithik Roshan: 78.5
12. Kiara Advani: 66.0
13. Ranbir Kapoor: 57.6
14. Anushka Sharma: 52.7
15. Kareena Kapoor Khan: 52.6
16. Ayushmann Khurrana: 47.5
17. Kartik Aaryan: 44.5
18. Rohit Sharma: 41.0
19. Hardik Pandya: 38.4
20. Rashmika Mandanna: 38.3
21. Neeraj Chopra: 29.6
22. Allu Arjun: 28.5
23. Sara Ali Khan: 27.9
24. Varun Dhawan: 27.6
24. Katrina Kaif: 27.1