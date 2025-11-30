IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Break Sachin Tendulkar And Rahul Dravid’s Record – Check Details

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma marked a historic milestone in the India vs South Africa first ODI, stepping into their 392nd match together and surpassing the long-standing Sachin Tendulkar–Rahul Dravid record

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma Break Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid Record In 392nd Match Together
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are playing their 392nd match together in the India vs South Africa first ODI, breaking the Sachin Tendulkar–Rahul Dravid record

  • India are batting first in the India vs South Africa first ODI with KL Rahul leading

  • The longevity of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma across formats makes them one of India’s most enduring partnerships

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma today surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to become the pair with the most international matches played together, stepping into their 392nd game side-by-side.

The landmark was achieved in the first India vs South Africa ODI match in Ranchi on Sunday (November 30, 2025), where the two modern greats added another chapter to their intertwined careers.

India, with KL Rahul leading the team in place of the absent captain Shubman Gill, were asked to bat first by the Proteas, who had won the preceding two-match Test series 2-0. Aiden Markram turned up for the toss, in place of Temba Bavuma, and won the toss. Yet another toss loss for India!

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Score

India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Record

The fact that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to set records in the twilight of their careers speaks volumes about their fitness, discipline, and passion for the game.

And this record is particularly significant because Tendulkar and Dravid, who defined Indian batting through the 1990s and early 2000s, had shared the field in 391 international matches, mostly in Test cricket.

Kohli-Rohit Breakdown: 60 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 106 T20Is

Tendulkar-Dravid Breakdown: 146 Tests and 245 ODIs

Kohli and Rohit, who began their journey together in the late 2000s, have now gone past that tally, setting a new benchmark for longevity and consistency across formats.

For nearly two decades, they have been the backbone of India's batting, often carrying the team through high-pressure situations. Their partnership has spanned Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, but it is in the One-Day Internationals that their impact has been most pronounced.

In ODIs, Rohit Sharma has established himself as one of the most destructive openers, having already scored 11,370 runs (276 matches with a record three double centuries. His strike rate and ability to dominate bowlers in the middle overs have made him a match-winner on countless occasions.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has built his reputation as the chase-master, accumulating 14,255 runs in 305 ODIs with 51 centuries to his name -- an all-time high.

Together, former captains Rohit and Kohli have forged numerous match-winning stands, including several century partnerships that have defined India's ODI success.

Their chemistry, both on and off the field, is widely celebrated. It's Ro-Ko time once again.

Published At:
