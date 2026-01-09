Mali Vs Senegal Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Here is all you need to know about the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 quarter-final clash between Mali and Senegal: preview, head-to-head record, recent results and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mali Vs Senegal Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch
Senegal players walk off the pitch after the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Sudan in Tangier. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mali edged past Tunisia 3-2 on penalties in round of 16

  • Senegal beat Sudan 3-1, unbeaten in their last 15 AFCON matches

  • The Lions of Teranga lead the Eagles 19-8 in head-to-head record

A riveting West African derby is on the cards, as Mali take on Senegal in the opening quarter-final of Africa Cup of Nations 2025 at the Tangier Grand Stadium (also known as Ibn Batouta Stadium) on Friday (January 9, 2026). Watch the football match live.

Mali, nicknamed The Eagles or Les Aigles, edged past Tunisia 3-2 on penalties in the round of 16. Their path to the last eight has been anything but easy, and are yet to find a win in open play in the competition.

The Lions of Teranga, on the other hand, have gone from strength to strength, defeating Sudan 3-1 in the previous round and unbeaten in their last 15 AFCON matches.

Mali Vs Senegal: Head-To-Head Record

The two sides have faced off 40 times overall, with Senegal winning 19 matches and Mali eight, while 13 ended in draws. The Lions of Teranga are undefeated against The Eagles for over two decades.

This will only be the second meeting between the two nations in the event's history, the first coming in 2004 when a group-stage encounter ended 1-1.

Mali Vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match be played?

Related Content
Related Content

The Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match will be played at the Tangier Grand Stadium (also known as Ibn Batouta Stadium) on Friday (January 9, 2026) at 9:30pm IST.

Where will the Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match be telecast and live streamed?

The Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

In Mali, the match will be shown on ORTM Mali, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN. In Senegal, it will be shown on RTS 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Sets Tone For With First Over Maiden

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed In Dambulla Due To Rain

  3. ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Give Grand Cultural Welcome To Indian Team At Airport - Video

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. Silence as Strategy? CPI(M) and the Normalisation Of Anti-Muslim Rhetoric

  4. Walking In Freedom: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman Released From Tihar Jail

  5. From Panchayats To States: Workers’ Groups Plan Phased Resistance To VB-GRAM(G)

Entertainment News

  1. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  2. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  3. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  4. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  5. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Dhaka Suspends Visa Service In India, Seeks US Visa Bond Exemption

  2. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  3. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

  4. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  5. Trump Softens Stance, Invites Colombia’s President Petro To White House

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World