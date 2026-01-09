Mali Vs Senegal Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Mali edged past Tunisia 3-2 on penalties in round of 16
Senegal beat Sudan 3-1, unbeaten in their last 15 AFCON matches
The Lions of Teranga lead the Eagles 19-8 in head-to-head record
A riveting West African derby is on the cards, as Mali take on Senegal in the opening quarter-final of Africa Cup of Nations 2025 at the Tangier Grand Stadium (also known as Ibn Batouta Stadium) on Friday (January 9, 2026). Watch the football match live.
Mali, nicknamed The Eagles or Les Aigles, edged past Tunisia 3-2 on penalties in the round of 16. Their path to the last eight has been anything but easy, and are yet to find a win in open play in the competition.
The Lions of Teranga, on the other hand, have gone from strength to strength, defeating Sudan 3-1 in the previous round and unbeaten in their last 15 AFCON matches.
Mali Vs Senegal: Head-To-Head Record
The two sides have faced off 40 times overall, with Senegal winning 19 matches and Mali eight, while 13 ended in draws. The Lions of Teranga are undefeated against The Eagles for over two decades.
This will only be the second meeting between the two nations in the event's history, the first coming in 2004 when a group-stage encounter ended 1-1.
Mali Vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match be played?
The Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match will be played at the Tangier Grand Stadium (also known as Ibn Batouta Stadium) on Friday (January 9, 2026) at 9:30pm IST.
Where will the Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match be telecast and live streamed?
The Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
In Mali, the match will be shown on ORTM Mali, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN. In Senegal, it will be shown on RTS 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN.