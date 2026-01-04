Mali Vs Tunisia, AFCON 2025-26: MAL Eagles Squeeze Into Quarter-Finals With 3-2 Penalty Win
Mali edged into the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 quarter-finals with a dramatic 3-2 penalty win over Tunisia at a packed Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca. Playing nearly 100 minutes with 10 men after Woyo Coulibaly’s early red card, Mali looked out of luck when Firas Chaouat gave Tunisia the lead in the 88th minute. But a last-gasp handball in the 96th minute allowed Lassine Sinayoko to equalise, sending the match to penalties, where Mali held their nerve to prevail 3-2.
