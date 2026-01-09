Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: MLI 0-0 SEN; Eagles Meet Teranga Lions In West African Derby

Mali players celebrate after the penalty shootout of the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Tunisia in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the quarter-final clash of Africa Cup of Nations 2025, pitting Mali against Senegal at the Tangier Grand Stadium (also known as Ibn Batouta Stadium) in Tangier, Morocco on Friday (January 9). It's a huge test for The Eagles, who edged past Tunisia 3-2 on penalties in the round of 16, and are yet to find a win in open play in the competition. Their opponent, the Lions of Teranga, defeated Sudan 3-1 in the last round and are unbeaten in their previous 15 AFCON matches. Senegal also hold the upper hand in the head-to-head, with 19 wins to Mali's eight. Follow the live football score and updates from the West African derby.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jan 2026, 09:32:48 pm IST Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Kick-Off! After the national anthems are other pre-match rituals, the game gets underway in Tangier. Mali kicking from left to right and Senegal the other way in the first half.

9 Jan 2026, 09:14:18 pm IST Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Head-To-Head Record The two sides have faced off 40 times overall, with Senegal winning 19 matches and Mali eight, while 13 ended in draws. The Lions of Teranga are undefeated against The Eagles for over two decades. This will only be the second meeting between the two nations in the event's history, the first coming in 2004 when a group-stage encounter ended 1-1.

9 Jan 2026, 08:57:17 pm IST Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Starting XIs Mali starting XI: D. Diarra; H. Traore, O. Camara, Diaby, Gassama; A. Dieng, Bissouma, L. Coulibaly; Haidara, Sinayoko, Sangare. Senegal starting XI: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, M. Diouf; Gana Gueye, P. Gueye, Diarra; I. Ndiaye, H. Diallo, Mane. 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘-𝗨𝗣𝗦 📋



Mali and Senegal name their starting XIs. 🇲🇱🇸🇳#TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/Fy0K1PbmMX — TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 (@CAF_Online) January 9, 2026

9 Jan 2026, 08:26:19 pm IST Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. In Mali, the match will be shown on ORTM Mali, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN. In Senegal, it will be shown on RTS 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN.