Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 Quarter-Final: MLI 0-0 SEN; Eagles Meet Teranga Lions In West African Derby

Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Kick-Off!
After the national anthems are other pre-match rituals, the game gets underway in Tangier. Mali kicking from left to right and Senegal the other way in the first half.
Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Head-To-Head Record
The two sides have faced off 40 times overall, with Senegal winning 19 matches and Mali eight, while 13 ended in draws. The Lions of Teranga are undefeated against The Eagles for over two decades.
This will only be the second meeting between the two nations in the event's history, the first coming in 2004 when a group-stage encounter ended 1-1.
Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Starting XIs
Mali starting XI: D. Diarra; H. Traore, O. Camara, Diaby, Gassama; A. Dieng, Bissouma, L. Coulibaly; Haidara, Sinayoko, Sangare.
Senegal starting XI: Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, M. Diouf; Gana Gueye, P. Gueye, Diarra; I. Ndiaye, H. Diallo, Mane.
Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Mali vs Senegal, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
In Mali, the match will be shown on ORTM Mali, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN. In Senegal, it will be shown on RTS 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, Canal+ CAN.
Mali Vs Senegal Live Score, AFCON 2025 QF: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. The Africa Cup of Nations enters its last eight stage, with Mali facing Senegal first up. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the West African derby.