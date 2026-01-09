Al Kholood Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Fakhr Ar Rass Eye Win Against Tigers

Al Kholood vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025–26: Catch play-by-play updates from the Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Matchday 14 clash between Al Kholood and Al-Ittihad, scheduled for Friday, 9 January, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Al Kholood Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Updates
Al Kholood Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Despite dominating possession, Al-Ittihad are in a stalemate situation against Al-Taawoun in Matchday 12 of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Saudi Pro League Online
Al Kholood Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Saudi Pro League 2025–26 Matchday 14 clash between Al Kholood and Al-Ittihad on Friday, 9 January, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Al Ittihad are chasing a fifth straight win and sit sixth on 23 points, while Al Kholood are 12th with 12 points. The hosts come in after a 5-0 win over Al-Fayha but remain defensively fragile, while last season’s champions look settled under Sergio Conceicao despite missing Houssem Aouar. Ramiro Enrique, with seven league goals, leads Al Kholood’s threat.
LIVE UPDATES

Al Kholood Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Streaming Info

The Al Kholood vs Al-Ittihad , Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. The game will be shown on Thmanyah in Saudi Arabia and Sport TV MultiscreenSport.

Al Kholood Vs Al-Ittihad Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of Al Kholood vs Al-Ittihad. Stay tuned for live updates from the Saudi Pro League clash.

Published At:
