Cameroon Vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final: CAF Confirms Referee Change For Clash Of Lions

Cameroon vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025–26 Quarter-Final: Catch play-by-play updates from the Africa Cup of Nations 2025–26 quarter-final clash between Cameroon and Morocco, scheduled for Saturday, 10 January, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat

Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Cameroon Vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final Africa Cup of Nations Updates
Cameroon Vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025–26 Quarter-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025–26 quarter-final clash between Cameroon and Morocco, scheduled for Saturday, 10 January, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where hosts Morocco face five-time winners Cameroon in a high-pressure knockout tie, with the Atlas Lions unbeaten and chasing a first AFCON title in 50 years, while Cameroon arrive with mixed form but plenty of resilience and big-match pedigree as both sides battle for a place in the semi-finals.
LIVE UPDATES

Cameroon Vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final: CAF Confirms Referee Change

After concerns over officiating standards, the Confederation of African Football has confirmed a revised refereeing setup for the AFCON quarter-finals, with Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida appointed to oversee the high-profile Cameroon vs Morocco clash on Friday, January 9, 2026, in Rabat.

CAF has strengthened the officiating team and VAR structure for the knockout stage, naming Ghana’s Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea as Video Assistant Referee, underlining the confederation’s push to restore confidence, reduce controversy, and ensure the focus stays firmly on the football as the tournament reaches its decisive phase.

Cameroon Vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Streaming Info

The Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Cameroon Vs Morocco Live Score, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Hello!

Welcome to our live blog - it’s Cameroon vs Morocco, a quarter-final with history, pressure, and a roaring Rabat crowd. Stick around for live updates, key moments, and team news as the drama unfolds. This one’s set up to deliver.

Published At:
