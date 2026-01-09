Cameroon Vs Morocco Live Streaming, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final: When, Where To Watch Africa Cup Of Nations Clash

Cameroon face Morocco in the AFCON 2025 quarter-final on Friday, January 9, in Rabat
Cameroon face Morocco in a heavyweight Africa Cup of Nations 2025 quarter-final on Friday, January 9, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with two continental heavyweights colliding for a place in the last four.
Five-time champions Cameroon arrive with pedigree and resilience, while hosts Morocco carry momentum, expectation, and the weight of history as they chase a long-awaited title.
The Indomitable Lions have pushed through turbulence to reach this stage, grinding out a 2–1 win over South Africa in the round of 16 after a solid group campaign that brought seven points.
Compact defensively and sharp on the counter, they have leaned on knockout know-how and mental toughness, traits that have long defined Cameroon at AFCON, even as off-field disruption and missing stars threatened to derail their tournament.
Morocco, meanwhile, have looked composed and controlled, edging Tanzania 1–0 in the last 16 after topping their group with authority. The Atlas Lions have dominated possession, conceded just once all tournament, and leaned on the quality of Brahim Diaz and Achraf Hakimi to unlock tight games.
Cameroon may hold the historical AFCON edge, but Morocco’s recent success in the fixture and home advantage set up a finely balanced, high-stakes showdown.
Cameroon Vs Morocco: Head-To-Head Record
Cameroon and Morocco have crossed paths three times at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Indomitable Lions holding the advantage after two victories, while the remaining encounter ended all square.
Across all competitions, the two sides have met 13 times in total. Cameroon have emerged victorious on six occasions, Morocco have claimed two wins, and the remaining fixtures have finished in draws.
Cameroon Vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming
When to watch Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final?
The Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 quarter-final will be played on Saturday, 10 January at 12:30 am IST.
Where to watch Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Quarter-Final?
The Cameroon vs Morocco, AFCON 2025 quarter-final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Cameroon: CRTV Sports
Morocco: SNRT
Nigeria: BON, NTA
South Africa: SABC Sport
Ivory Coast: RTI, Canal+ Afrique
Algeria: EPTV
France: beIN Sports France
United Kingdom: Channel 4
United States: beIN Sports
Canada: beIN Sports
Middle East & North Africa (MENA): beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport