Senegal 1-0 Morocco, AFCON 2025 Final: Gueye Strike Sees Teranga Lions Clinch Title

2/10

Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Díaz, left, holds the trophy for the best score, Senegal's Sadio Mane, center, holds trophy for the best player and Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou the trophy for the best goalkeeper of the tournament after the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe