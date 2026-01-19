Senegal 1-0 Morocco, AFCON 2025 Final: Gueye Strike Sees Teranga Lions Clinch Title
Senegal erupted in joy Sunday night after the West African country’s soccer team defeated Morocco 1-0 to win the Africa Cup of Nations. Across the capital Dakar, fireworks lit up the sky, horns blared and people of all ages chanted and danced in the streets, dressed in national colors and holding Senegalese flags. Just minutes earlier, Senegal defeated Morocco in the championship game of the Africa Cup of Nations in dramatic fashion. The heated final was played in Rabat, Morocco’s capital. Pape Gueye scored in extra time for the Teranga Lions to beat host Morocco 1-0 in a chaotic game which at one point saw fans trying to storm the field and Senegal’s players walking off the field to protest a penalty decision deep into second-half stoppage time.
