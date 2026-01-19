Senegal 1-0 Morocco, AFCON 2025 Final: Gueye Strike Sees Teranga Lions Clinch Title

Senegal erupted in joy Sunday night after the West African country’s soccer team defeated Morocco 1-0 to win the Africa Cup of Nations. Across the capital Dakar, fireworks lit up the sky, horns blared and people of all ages chanted and danced in the streets, dressed in national colors and holding Senegalese flags. Just minutes earlier, Senegal defeated Morocco in the championship game of the Africa Cup of Nations in dramatic fashion. The heated final was played in Rabat, Morocco’s capital. Pape Gueye scored in extra time for the Teranga Lions to beat host Morocco 1-0 in a chaotic game which at one point saw fans trying to storm the field and Senegal’s players walking off the field to protest a penalty decision deep into second-half stoppage time.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON Final: Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal's Sadio Mane holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
1/10
AFCON Final: Morocco vs Senegal
Senegal's Sadio Mane holds the trophy aloft as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
AFCON Soccer Final: Senegal vs Morocco
Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Díaz, left, holds the trophy for the best score, Senegal's Sadio Mane, center, holds trophy for the best player and Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou the trophy for the best goalkeeper of the tournament after the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
AFCON Soccer Final: Morocco vs Senegal
Fans celebrate after Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations in Dakar, Senegal. | Photo: AP/Misper Apawu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
AFCON 2025 Final: Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal's Antoine Mendy controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer Final: Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal supporters clash with security services after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco late on during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
AFCON 2025 Final: Morocco vs Senegal
Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, left, and Senegal's Sadio Mane battle for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Final: Senegal vs Morocco
Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Osoque Mendy saves from Morocco's Ismael Saibari during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer Final: Morocco vs Senegal
Fans celebrate Senegal's goal in the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Dakar, Senegal. | Photo: AP/Misper Apawu
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Africa Cup Of Nations 2025 Final: Morocco vs Senegal
Senegal's Pape Gueye scores the opening goal during the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Senegal vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 Final
A general view of the closing ceremony ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco, in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Youssef Loulidi
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Anisimova Storms To Next Round; Auger-Aliassime Makes Shock Exit

  2. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Serbian Breaks Swiss' Serve

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 2: Coco Gauff Advances To Second Round Despite Serving Struggles

  4. Coco Gauff vs Kamilla Rakhimova, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch David Vs Goliath Clash?

  5. Daniil Medvedev vs Jesper De Jong, Live Streaming, AO 2026: Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

  4. Marriage and Its Many Refusals

  5. Modi Accuses Congress Of Enabling Infiltration In Assam

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  2. Iran Verifies At Least 5,000 Deaths In Protests, Blames ‘Foreign-Backed Rioters’

  3. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  4. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  5. Trump Invites Turkey’s Erdogan To Join Board Of Peace For Gaza As Founding Member

Latest Stories

  1. Bail A Right, But Scrutiny Needed In National Security Cases: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

  2. Mumbai to have Mahayuti Mayor, says Eknath Shinde

  3. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts The Coveted Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh And A Car

  4. Delhi NCR Weekly Weather Update: Fog Continues with Rain Alert January 19

  5. Nepal Polls: Youth vs Old Guard as PM Faces Emerge

  6. Australia's Tour Of Pakistan T20I Series: 17-Man Squad Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  7. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Serbian Breaks Swiss' Serve

  8. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK