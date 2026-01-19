AFCON 2025 Final: Infantino Condemns Senegal For Walking Off, Head Coach Thiaw Issues Apology

Senegal players and staff briefly left the pitch after Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty
Gianni Infantino labelled the AFCON 2025 final walk-off and crowd unrest as unacceptable
Head coach Pape Thiaw later apologised publicly, while Senegal won the final in extra time
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condemned Senegal for the team’s conduct during the chaotic scenes that marred their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final win over hosts Morocco in Rabat on Sunday.
On Monday, Infantino condemned Senegal’s decision to temporarily leave the pitch late in regulation time after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. He added that the conduct of the Senegalese players, officials, and supporters “has no place in football”.
“We strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members,” Infantino told AFP. “It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner.”
“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play,” he added. “Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”
Penalty Controversy Triggers Senegal Protest
Morocco were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after a VAR check confirmed a foul on Brahim Diaz. The decision infuriated the Senegal players and staff, particularly as the visitors had a goal disallowed moments earlier.
In protest, most of the Senegal squad walked off the pitch, causing a 14-minute delay before play could resume. Only a handful of senior players, including Sadio Mane, remained on the field.
Mane persuaded his teammates to return, following advice from veteran French coach Claude Le Roy, allowing the final to continue.
When play resumed, Brahim attempted a Panenka penalty, which was saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. This sent the match to extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the winning goal and secured Senegal’s second AFCON title.
However, tensions spilt into the stands during the stoppage, with some Senegalese supporters attempting to enter the pitch and clashing with security personnel. Congratulating Morocco on staging “a fantastic tournament”, Ifantino criticised the behaviour of the travelling supporters.
“The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated,” he said. “They have no place in football and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures.”
Senegal Coach Pape Thiaw Issues Apology
In the aftermath of the final, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw publicly apologised for his role in instructing players to leave the pitch.
“We did not agree with the decision, that is all,” Thiaw said, speaking to beIN Sports. “After reflecting, I really did not like the fact that I told my players to leave the pitch. I apologise to football. I brought them back.”
“Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. We asked ourselves whether that penalty could have been given if our goal before that had been allowed,” he added. “But now we accept the referee’s mistakes, that can happen. We should not have done it, but it is already done. We apologise.”