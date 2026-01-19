AFCON 2025 Final: Infantino Condemns Senegal For Walking Off, Head Coach Thiaw Issues Apology

AFCON 2025 Final: Gianni Infantino condemned Senegal’s conduct during their final win over Morocco, after players and staff walked off in protest following a late VAR penalty decision

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 Morocco vs Senegal Africa Cup of Nations final walk-off Gianni Infantino Pape Thiaw
Morocco's Brahim Abdelkader Diaz is embraced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after reaching the golden boot after the Africa Cup of Nations final soccer match between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senegal players and staff briefly left the pitch after Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty

  • Gianni Infantino labelled the AFCON 2025 final walk-off and crowd unrest as unacceptable

  • Head coach Pape Thiaw later apologised publicly, while Senegal won the final in extra time

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condemned Senegal for the team’s conduct during the chaotic scenes that marred their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 final win over hosts Morocco in Rabat on Sunday.

On Monday, Infantino condemned Senegal’s decision to temporarily leave the pitch late in regulation time after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review. He added that the conduct of the Senegalese players, officials, and supporters “has no place in football”.

“We strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members,” Infantino told AFP. “It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner.”

“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play,” he added. “Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”

Penalty Controversy Triggers Senegal Protest

Morocco were awarded a penalty in stoppage time after a VAR check confirmed a foul on Brahim Diaz. The decision infuriated the Senegal players and staff, particularly as the visitors had a goal disallowed moments earlier.

Related Content
Related Content

In protest, most of the Senegal squad walked off the pitch, causing a 14-minute delay before play could resume. Only a handful of senior players, including Sadio Mane, remained on the field.

Mane persuaded his teammates to return, following advice from veteran French coach Claude Le Roy, allowing the final to continue.

When play resumed, Brahim attempted a Panenka penalty, which was saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. This sent the match to extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the winning goal and secured Senegal’s second AFCON title.

However, tensions spilt into the stands during the stoppage, with some Senegalese supporters attempting to enter the pitch and clashing with security personnel. Congratulating Morocco on staging “a fantastic tournament”, Ifantino criticised the behaviour of the travelling supporters.

“The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated,” he said. “They have no place in football and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures.”

Senegal Coach Pape Thiaw Issues Apology

In the aftermath of the final, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw publicly apologised for his role in instructing players to leave the pitch.

“We did not agree with the decision, that is all,” Thiaw said, speaking to beIN Sports. “After reflecting, I really did not like the fact that I told my players to leave the pitch. I apologise to football. I brought them back.”

“Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. We asked ourselves whether that penalty could have been given if our goal before that had been allowed,” he added. “But now we accept the referee’s mistakes, that can happen. We should not have done it, but it is already done. We apologise.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 SEC V MICT Match – Check Result

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Hits Magical Hundred, But Fails To Steer Team To Victory

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vidarbha Beat Saurashtra By 38 Runs To Claim First-Ever List A Title

  4. IND Vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Special Not Enough As New Zealand Forge Maiden Series Triumph In India

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Daryl Mitchell Slams Another Hundred, Strengthens ICC Ranking Push Against Virat Kohli

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Pedro Martinez LIVE Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Serb Eyes Winning Start In Melbourne

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Yue Yuan Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Polish Star Defies Odds To Down Chinese Qualifier

  3. Australian Open 2026, Day 2 Live Score: Anisimova Storms To Next Round; Auger-Aliassime Makes Shock Exit

  4. Stan Wawrinka Vs Laslo Djere Highlights, Australian Open 2026 First Round: Swiss Advances To Next Round

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 2: Coco Gauff Advances To Second Round Despite Serving Struggles

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In 9 Days, Elephants Killed 22 In Jharkhand’s Chaibasa. Why Is Human–Elephant Conflict Rising?

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti Ends Sena Streak In Mumbai As Vote Chori, & Controversies Shadow The Polls

  5. Bareilly Police Detain 12 For Offering Namaz In Vacant House 'Without Permission'

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. Anti-ICE Protesters Force Far-Right Group To Retreat At Minneapolis Rally

  2. Chile Declares Emergency As Wildfires Kill At Least 15

  3. Iran Weighs Phased Internet Revival After Week-Long Blackout Amid Protests

  4. Trump Invites Turkey’s Erdogan To Join Board Of Peace For Gaza As Founding Member

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  2. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  3. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There

  4. Border 2 Advance Bookings Show Strong Traction In India And Overseas

  5. Leh Ladakh Earthquake: 5.7 Magnitude Tremor Strikes Region Today

  6. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

  7. BMC: Fractured Mandate Fuels Mayor Race Drama Amid Mahayuti’s Slim Majority

  8. To Join, Or Not to Join: India’s Dilemma Over Trump’s Gaza Peace Board Invitation