FIFA Pledges To Build $50M Football Stadium In War-Hammered Gaza With Basic Needs Like Homes And Roads Still Missing

FIFA pledged $50 million for a new stadium holding between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators, and said it would build a $15 million FIFA academy. The organization also promised to spend an additional $2.5 million

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA Pledges To Build $50M Football Stadium In War-Hammered Gaza
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center left, applauds after President Donald Trump delivered an address during a meeting of Global Business Leaders at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIFA pledges to build 50 million dollar Football stadium in the war-torn city of Gaza in Palestine

  • Israel and Hamas' fight has left thousands of civilians killed in the region

  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses media on the apex body's plans

The Gaza Strip is in ruins with entire city neighborhoods reduced to rubble and serious questions about rebuilding basic water and sewage facilities, roads, electrical grids and the critical infrastructure needed to consistently produce enough food to prevent widespread starvation.

But a gleaming new national soccer stadium for an area devastated by two-plus years of war between Israel and Hamas? That's covered — or so promises the sport's international governing body.

The unusual pledge was part of a showy and often strange display of political theater at the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump ’s Board of Peace in Washington on Thursday, where nine governments pledged $7 billion toward a Gaza relief package and five others said they'd deploy troops as part of an international stabilization force.

“We don’t have to just rebuild houses or schools or hospitals or roads,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We also have to rebuild and build people, emotion, hope and trust. And this is what football, my sport, is about.”

FIFA pledged $50 million for a new stadium holding between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators, and said it would build a $15 million FIFA academy. The organization also promised to spend an additional $2.5 million for 50 “arena mini pitches,” or soccer fields, and five full-sized fields costing $1 million each.

Related Content
Related Content

Gaza doesn't have a national soccer team. A unified Palestinian squad represents it and the West Bank and has been recognized by FIFA since 1998 — but has never qualified for the World Cup.

“Football, or soccer, as it is called here, is the world’s universal language,” Infantino said. “It’s about hope. It’s about joy. It’s about happiness. It’s about coming together. It’s about uniting the world.”

He showed a video that proclaimed, “A simple ball. A shared field. A reason to believe again,” while noting that FIFA and the Board of Peace were joining forces to “turn football into a bridge toward peace, dignity and hope.”

The video mentioned FIFA creating Gaza soccer leagues at youth, amateur and regional levels and promised a “complete football ecosystem designed to support communities and future generations.”

Infantino has become a regular presence at the White House ahead of this year's World Cup, jointly hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. He also frequently pops up at Trump events while the president is traveling. He showed up in Davos, Switzerland, last month when the Board of Peace — part of a larger White House-brokered ceasefire to end the fighting in Gaza — was formally launched.

Trump repeatedly singled out Infantino during his own remarks on Thursday at the Board of Peace event while attempting to gloss over the fact that many top U.S. allies — including Britain and Canada — haven't joined.

“Virtually everyone is the head of a country,” Trump said of the board's members, while noting that Infantino is “head of soccer, so that’s not so bad."

“I like your job the best, I think,” Trump said.

Thursday’s attendees were given Make American Great Again-style red hats with “USA” in white letters and featuring “45-47” signifying Trump’s two presidential terms. Infantino briefly wore his, as did others assembled.

The president gave shout-outs to Infantino during several stories on divergent topics, including when Trump suggested that he'd personally been a more successful real estate developer than his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and as he recounted how an escalator stopped while the president was on it during last fall's U.N. General Assembly meeting — an incident Trump suggested should trigger arrests, but didn't.

Trump even explained to Infantino that B-2 bombers carry “very big bombs.”

But the president's most effusive praise for Infantino was related to his organization having awarded Trump a new FIFA peace prize last year — after the president lobbied hard for a Nobel Peace Prize but was snubbed by the Norwegian committee that awards it.

“I think they saw that I got screwed by Norway,” Trump said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Eliminated Sides Eye Consolation Win In Pallekele Clash

  2. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  3. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  5. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's AI Legal Crisis: Governing Tomorrow's Technology With Yesterday's Laws

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  3. Sena (UBT) stakes claim to Rajya Sabha, legislative council seats MVA can win

  4. Was Cornered Within CPI(M) For Speaking Out Over Ideology, Principles: Pratikur Rahaman

  5. Kota: Man Detained For Threatening To Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

  3. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  4. A Page One Silence: How Mum's The Word In American Media's Coverage Of Epstein Files

  5. Epstein Files: Heads Of State And The Teflon Of Power

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final