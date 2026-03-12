UEFA Champions League Roundup: Real Madrid, PSG, Bodo/Glimt Take Big Leads; Arsenal Rescue Draw

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Roundup: Real Madrid crushed Manchester City 3-0 with Federico Valverde’s hat trick, PSG routed Chelsea 5-2, Bodo/Glimt stunned Sporting Lisbon 3-0, and Arsenal drew 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen

Associated Press
Published at:
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 roundup Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain Bodo/Glimt Arsenal
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, center, celebrates after scoring his third goal during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Federico Valverde hat trick inspires Real Madrid to 3-0 win over Manchester City

  • PSG beat Chelsea 5-2, with Ousmane Dembele dazzling and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring a brace

  • Bodo/Glimt continue fairytale run with a 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon

  • Kai Havertz scores late penalty as Arsenal secure a 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen

Even without a host of Galacticos, Real Madrid was far too strong for Manchester City in the latest Champions League clash of these titans.

A 3-0 win at the Bernabeu on Wednesday put Madrid in control of this round-of-16 tie at the halfway mark after a stunning first-half hat trick by Federico Valverde. The Uruguay international took on the responsibility of inspiring the record 15-time champion in the absence of injured stars Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo.

“We are Real Madrid and you should never consider us dead,” Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa told broadcaster Movistar.

The victory could have been even more commanding, but Vinícius Júnior’s casually taken second-half penalty was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain beat Chelsea 5-2 and tiny Bodø/Glimt is also in sight of the quarterfinals after a 3-0 win over Sporting Lisbon.

Arsenal drew 1-1 with Bayer Leverkusen.

Madrid masterclass

By fulltime at a rocking Bernabeu, the only comfort City could cling to was the fact that it could have been so much worse.

When Vinícius stood over the ball on the penalty spot shortly before the hour mark, he looked certain add to the lead. But the Brazil forward skipped in his run-up and hit a weak side-footed effort that Donnarumma pushed away.

It will still take a massive turnaround to see City advance after being outclassed by Madrid.

Valverde’s hat trick featured three outstanding goals. The pick of the lot was his third when he flicked the ball over the head of City defender Marc Guehi before volleying home.

TV cameras caught Bellingham watching in the stadium with his mouth wide open in awe of the move.

City manager Pep Guardiola will likely be worrying that history is set to repeat itself after his team was eliminated at the hands of Madrid in each of the last two seasons.

“I had the feeling it was (a) better (performance) than the result said,” Guardiola told TNT Sports. “We have one week and in the Etihad we will see.”

PSG takes control against Chelsea

After losing to Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup last year, PSG got some revenge.

A three-goal advantage after the first leg saw Luis Enrique’s team take a big step toward the last eight.

Chelsea had twice leveled the game, but a mistake by goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen, who gave the ball away on the edge of his box in the 74th minute, allowed Vitinha to lift a shot into the open net.

PSG substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice more to leave Chelsea with a mountain to climb back at Stamford Bridge.

There’s no stopping Bodø/Glimt

Bodø/Glimt’s fairytale run just keeps on going.

Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have been left in the tiny Norwegian club’s wake. Now Sporting Lisbon’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread.

Bodø/Glimt — located north of the Arctic Circle and farther north than any team in Champions League history — took full advantage of playing the first leg at home and led 2-0 at halftime through Sondre Fet’s penalty and Ole Blomberg’s goal just before the break.

Kasper Hogh scored in the 71st to put his team on the brink of the next round.

Havertz haunts Leverkusen

Kai Havertz returned to haunt Bayer Leverkusen and seal a late draw for Arsenal.

The Germany international struck an 89th-minute penalty against the team where he started his career and leveled the round-of-16 first leg tie at BayArena.

“I know the stadium well and have taken many penalties from this spot,” said Havertz, who left Leverkusen for Chelsea in a $95 million deal in 2020.

Premier League leading Arsenal fell behind on Robert Andrich’s goal just after halftime. But Malik Tillman fouled Noni Madueke in the box, and Havertz fired low past Janis Blaswich from the spot.

“The time between the penalty whistle and the penalty kick felt like an eternity,” Havertz said. “But in the end, you have to be mentally present in those moments.”

