Bodo/Glimt 3-0 Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League RO16: Cinderella Club Shines Again As Yellow Horde Gain First Leg Lead

Manchester City and Inter Milan were each beaten 3-1 on the artificial turf field since Bodø/Glimt began the year looking sure to fall short of reaching the knockout rounds

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP report
Glimt's Kasper Hogh celebrates after scoring during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 Photo: (Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bodo/Glimt's dream run in the UEFA Champions League continues

  • Sporting CP were thrashed 3-0

  • All to play for in the 2nd leg in Portugal

The Champions League’s Cinderella club Bodø/Glimt wrote another chapter Wednesday in its fairytale run through the competition.

The homely Norwegian club won 3-0 against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of a round-of-16 clash at its tiny Aspmyra Stadium.

Sporting became the latest favored team to travel far north and struggle inside the Arctic Circle this year.

Manchester City and Inter Milan were each beaten 3-1 on the artificial turf field since Bodø/Glimt began the year looking sure to fall short of reaching the knockout rounds.

It is now a remarkable five straight wins in the Champions League — all during the offseason in Norway. The country's domestic league does not start until this weekend.

Bodø/Glimt led in the 32nd minute when Sondre Brunstad Fet scored with a penalty kick, deceiving Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva who dived right as the ball went low to his left.

Ole Blomberg added a second in first-half stoppage time, sliding in a low shot after the ball bounced through to him.

Center forward Kasper Høgh added a third in the 71st being strong in the goalmouth to connect with Jens Petter Hauge’s hard-driven low cross. It was Høgh's fifth goal in the five-win streak.

Related Content
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, center, celebrates after scoring his third goal during a first leg round of 16 Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Jose Breton
UEFA Champions League Roundup: Real Madrid, PSG, Bodo/Glimt Take Big Leads; Arsenal Rescue Draw
Bodo/Glimt will enter with a two goal advantage in the 2nd leg of the UCL 2025-26 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, Italy on February 24, 2026. - X/Bodo/Glimt
Bodo/Glimt 3-0 Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League RO16 Highlights: Yellow Horde's Fairytale Run Continues
Jens Petter Hauge celebrates after scoring against Inter - null
Inter Milan 1-2 Bodo/Glimt (2-5 Agg), UCL 2025-26: Knutsen Masterminds Historic Champions League Success At San Siro
Bodø/Glimt's Kasper Høgh celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan during a Champions League soccer match in Bodo, Norway. - | Photo: Mats Torbergsen/NTB Scanpix via AP
Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League: Norwegian Champions Stun Nerazzurri In Playoff First Leg
Related Content

None of the goalscorers has even played for their national team. Fet at age 29 and the 25-year-old Blomberg are yet to be selected for Norway which is soon going to its first World Cup in a generation.

Høgh, also 25, has not been picked for Denmark, which is in a World Cup qualifying playoffs bracket this month.

The team from the Norwegian Sea fishing town would be the most unlikely Champions League quarterfinalist of recent years. APOEL from Cyprus reached the last eight in 2012 and was beaten by Real Madrid.

The winner after the return game in Lisbon next Tuesday will advance to play either Arsenal or Bayer Leverkusen who drew 1-1 Wednesday in the first leg in Germany.

The entire population of Bodø, just 55,000 people, could all fit inside Arsenal’s stadium.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

  2. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  3. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  2. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  3. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  4. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  5. Supreme Court Allows Withdrawal Of Life Support In Landmark Passive Euthanasia Case

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Khamenei’s Death Brings Rare Shia–Sunni Unity On Indian Streets

  4. Compassion Fatigue: How Constant Exposure to War Is Reshaping Global Empathy

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher