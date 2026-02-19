Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League: Norwegian Champions Stun Nerazzurri In Playoff First Leg
Bodo/Glimt produced a stunning upset in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff first leg, beating 2023/24 runners-up Inter Milan 3-1 at Aspmyra Stadion in Norway. After Sondre Brunstad Fet gave the hosts the lead in the 20th minute, Inter’s 20-year-old Francesco Pio Esposito equalised before halftime. However, Bodo/Glimt turned the game around in the second half with quickfire goals from Jens Petter Hauge and Kasper Høgh to seize a crucial advantage going into the return leg at the San Siro. The Norwegian side, already notable for victories against Manchester City and Atlético Madrid this season, handled Inter’s pressure late on to secure one of the competition’s most memorable shock results.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE