Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah to focus more on ODIs and Tests keeping in mind the ODI World Cup 2027 and WTC
Bumrah will head Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2026
He played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup winning campaign in 2024 and 2026
Virat Kohli termed Jasprit Bumrah as a 'national treasure' after the 2024 T20 World Cup win, and the speedster once again proved his worth by guiding India to consecutive title wins with his magical bowling throughout the tournament.
Burmah has been marred with injuries in the past, but he has worked hard on his fitness in the last few years to sustain the load of international cricket. The Indian team management has also managed the workload of Bumrah quite well by selectively using him for crucial matches and tournaments.
The Indian team will continue to use the services of Jasprit Bumrah in a similar manner, where he'll focus on the 50-over matches along with Tests and will miss most of the T20 matches till the next ODI World Cup to be held in South Africa in October-November 2027. He'll also most likely skip the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead the side.
Jasprit Bumrah is set to spearhead the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in IPL 2026. Post IPL, the national selection committee, the Centre of Excellence, headed by VVS Laxman, and the team management, represented by Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill, will sit down to make a blueprint for the Indian team, keeping in mind the next year's ODI World Cup, and one of the key aspects of it will be Jasprit Bumrah's workload management.
According to close BCCI sources, Bumrah will be available for most of the Test matches, which are part of the World Test Championships. His workload management will be similar to what it was during the 2023-26 phase, where he didn't play a single ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, as two back-to-back T20 World Cups were in line.
"Obviously Bumrah's fitness is as always key to any of India's global campaign and hence the Indian team management will have to be very careful and prioritise the formats. Keep Test cricket aside, which he will obviously play, but in the 50-over World Cup cycle, he will concentrate more on ODIs.
"There will be around 30-35 odd games and one can't take chances," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI.
India's pace bowling pool in terms of ODI cricket isn't a big one but it is understood that the core will comprise Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana (whenever he gets fit).
