UEFA Champions League Play-off 2nd Leg Preview: Vinicius Vs Prestianni Rematch; Bodo/Glimt Aim To Shock Inter Again

Vinicius and Gianluca Prestianni meet again under investigation at the Bernabeu, while Bodo/Glimt attempt to finish the job against Inter; Juventus need a miracle against Galatasaray, while PSG and Atletico Madrid seek control

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase play-off leg 2 preview
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
  • Real Madrid defend a first-leg lead against Benfica as Vinicius Junior and Gianluca Prestianni reunite following last week’s racism row

  • Bodo/Glimt take a two-goal advantage to Inter Milan after stunning wins over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid

  • Juventus trail Galatasaray 5-2 and arrive in crisis form, PSG host Monaco after a 3-2 comeback win

  • Atletico Madrid look for breakthrough against Club Brugge after a 3–3 draw

Vinícius Júnior is set to face Gianluca Prestianni again in the Champions League, just a week after accusing the Benfica player of racially insulting him.

Real Madrid and Benfica will meet Wednesday in the second leg of the knockout round of the Champions League. Madrid won the first match in Lisbon last Tuesday with Vinícius scoring a second-half winner for a 1-0 victory.

The game was halted for nearly 10 minutes after the Brazil forward scored and celebrated by the Benfica corner flag, upsetting local fans and players. After being confronted by Prestianni, Vinícius accused the Argentine player of calling him “monkey.” Prestianni has denied racially insulting Vinícius.

The anti-racism protocol was activated but no further action was taken during the match as there was no evidence against Prestianni, who covered his mouth with his shirt while talking to Vinícius. The Madrid forward was shown a yellow card after his celebration.

UEFA opened an investigation into what happened but there had been no ruling made as of Monday, meaning both players are available to play the return match on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Vinícius scored Madrid’s goal in the team’s 2-1 loss at Osasuna on Saturday. Prestianni did not play in Benfica’s 3-0 win over AVS on Saturday because of a yellow card suspension.

Missing for Benfica on Wednesday will be coach José Mourinho, who was sent off late in the first leg for complaining with the referee. The former Madrid coach criticized Vinícius for celebrating his goal by the Benfica flag.

Surprising Bodø/Glimt

On Tuesday, small Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt will look to keep its surprising run going when it takes a two-goal advantage for the second leg at Inter Milan.

The first-leg win followed up back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the league phase.

Inter, last year’s Champions League runner-up, will hope to overcome the first-match deficit and show that the loss in Norway was a fluke amid a run of seven wins in eight games across all competitions.

“Sometimes we produce our best in big matches, other times we don’t,” Inter defender Manuel Akanji said. “But there aren’t two different versions of Inter. Yes, we lost to Bodø/Glimt last time out in the Champions League, but we’re still the same team capable of great things.”

Juve’s crisis

Another Italian club who will need a comeback will be Juventus when it hosts Galatasaray on Wednesday after losing 5-2 in the first leg in Turkey.

Juventus has been struggling, though, and is coming off a 2-0 loss at home to Como that hurt its hopes of Champions League qualification next season. It was Juventus’ third straight defeat across all competitions and its fifth game in a row without a win.

Focused PSG

Both defending European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco won in the French league this weekend ahead of their second leg in Paris on Wednesday. Monaco’s 3-2 victory over Lens allowed PSG to regain the French league lead with a 3-0 win against Metz.

PSG came back from two goals down against Monaco to win the first leg 3-2. Désiré Doue, who scored twice against Monaco, also found the net in the win against Metz.

Atletico Madrid rebounds

Atletico squandered a two-goal lead and conceded late in a 3-3 draw in its first-leg at Club Brugge for its second game without a win in all competitions.

Diego Simeone’s team rebounded ahead of Tuesday’s return match by defeating Espanyol 4-2 in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ademola Lookman scored again, earning his fourth goal in six matches since being signed by Atletico.

“It’s always important to win ahead of an important match like the one we have on Tuesday,” Simeone said.

Other matchups

Also Tuesday, Newcastle will be in control when it hosts Qarabag defending a 6-1 first-leg win, while Bayer Leverkusen will bring home a 2-0 lead from its win at Olympiacos. Borussia Dortmund also won 2-0 in the first leg against Atalanta ahead of the return game in Italy.

