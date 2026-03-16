Premier League: Chelsea Handed Huge Fine, Transfer Ban For Financial Breaches

From left, Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho during a training session in Stoke d'Abernon, England, Monday, March 16, 2026, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo: AP/Ben Whitley

From left, Chelsea's Marc Cucurella, Enzo Fernandez, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho during a training session in Stoke d'Abernon, England, Monday, March 16, 2026, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Paris Saint-Germain. | Photo: AP/Ben Whitley