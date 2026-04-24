Al-Ahli Vs Machida Zelvia, AFC Champions League Elite Final Preview: Japanese Club, Al-Malaki Face-Off In Titular Clash

Al-Ahli will have both crowd and star power on its side in front of an expected 60,000 fans. England striker Ivan Toney leads the Saudi Pro League goal-scoring rankings with 27 and scored the winner against Vissel Kobe

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Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring a goal. Photo: File
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Summary of this article

  • AFC Champions League Elite final sees Al-Ahli take on Machida Zelvia

  • Japanese side are appearing in the regional football competition for the first time

  • The tournament has also been disrupted by the U.S.-Iran war

A troubled AFC Champions League Elite playoff stage, beset by international conflict, low attendance and controversial refereeing decisions, concludes Saturday when Japan’s Machida Zelvia faces Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli in the final.

Machida, appearing in the regional football competition for the first time, edged Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates 1-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal which took place in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, which is also site of the final.

The Japanese club was spared late heartbreak when a video replay ruled out a stoppage-time equalizer from Shabab winger Guilherme after determining play had restarted with a throw-in before a Machida substitution was completed.

Shabab was furious and, at the final whistle, referee Shaun Evans was escorted off by police in the face of vehement player protests.

“There was a goal that was scored and then it was canceled. This is a very technical mistake by the referee,” Shabab coach Paulo Sousa said. “Unfortunately, this is what is turning football into rubble.”

Only 395 fans attended the match, in stark contrast to the 44,717 who watched local club Al-Ahli defeat Japan’s Vissel Kobe 2-1 in the other semifinal.

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War forces postponements

The tournament has also been disrupted by the U.S.-Iran war. Round-of-16 matches in the Western zone — the competition is split geographically during the group stage — were postponed from March to April and reduced from two legs to one.

There were also doubts over whether East Asian teams would travel to Saudi Arabia for the knockout rounds, but Machida, which has never won the J.League title, is now 90 minutes from its first major trophy.

“This is the first time Machida Zelvia is competing in Asia, and the players are performing really well,” coach Go Kuroda said. “The atmosphere will be immense, so we have to keep our composure. We would like to maintain our high level and not focus too much on the opponent.”

Al-Ahli will have both crowd and star power on its side in front of an expected 60,000 fans. England striker Ivan Toney leads the Saudi Pro League goal-scoring rankings with 27 and scored the winner against Vissel Kobe.

The defending champions also feature former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Brazilian Galeno.

“We’re really proud to be in the final again. Back-to-back is something special and a huge honor and privilege,” Al-Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle said. “We want to make it happen again. Back-to-back titles are now a big goal, and being here is already a marvelous.

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