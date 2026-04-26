Al-Ahli 1-0 Machida Zelvia, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Final: Feras Albrikan Extra-Time Goal Helps Retain Crown

Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia successfully defended the AFC Champions League Elite crown after beating first-time finalist Machida Zelvia of Japan 1-0 on Saturday. It took an extra-time goal from Saudi international striker Firas Al-Burikan to settle a bad-tempered final in front of 60,000 mainly Al-Ahli fans in Jeddah. Al-Ahli played with 10 men for almost an hour but Machida was unable to make the advantage count. There were few scoring opportunities in the first half although Al-Ahli, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, should have taken the lead when Brazilian winger Galeno broke free of the Machida defense only to see his low shot saved by goalkeeper Kosei Tani. Just before the break, Merih Demiral’s close-range effort was blocked on the line.

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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-1
Al-Ahli players celebrate the trophy of AFC Champions League Elite after winning the match against Machida Zelvia, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-
Al-Ahli players celebrate with the trophy of after defeating Machida Zelvia in the AFC Champions League Elite soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-
Al-Ahli players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Machida Zelvia in the AFC Champions League Elite soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-Kosei Tani
Machida Zelvia goalkeeper Kosei Tani walks past the trophy after his team lost to Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite soccer match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-
Machida Zelvia players walk off the field after losing after against Al-Ahli in the Champions League Elite soccer match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-Al-Ahlis Feras Albrikan
Al-Ahli's Feras Albrikan hugs his teammate Ibanez after scoring at Machida Zelvia, during the AFC Champions League Elite Final soccer match between Al-Ahli and Machida Zelvia at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-Al-Ahlis Feras Albrikan
Al-Ahli's Feras Albrikan, left, scores at Machida Zelvia's goal keeper Kosei Tani, during the AFC Champions League Elite Final soccer match between Al-Ahli and Machida Zelvia at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-Kosei Tani
Machida Zelvia goalkeeper Kosei Tani faces Al-Ahli's Galeno during their AFC Champions League Elite Final soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-Kosei Tani
Machida Zelvia goalkeeper Kosei Tani helps Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney during their AFC Champions League Elite Final soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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Al-Ahli vs Machida Zelvia AFC Champions League Elite soccer-Hotaka Nakamura
Machida Zelvia's Hotaka Nakamura, left, fights for the ball with Al-Ahli's Galeno during their AFC Champions League Elite Final soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo: AP/Ali Issa
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