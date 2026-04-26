Al-Ahli 1-0 Machida Zelvia, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Final: Feras Albrikan Extra-Time Goal Helps Retain Crown
Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia successfully defended the AFC Champions League Elite crown after beating first-time finalist Machida Zelvia of Japan 1-0 on Saturday. It took an extra-time goal from Saudi international striker Firas Al-Burikan to settle a bad-tempered final in front of 60,000 mainly Al-Ahli fans in Jeddah. Al-Ahli played with 10 men for almost an hour but Machida was unable to make the advantage count. There were few scoring opportunities in the first half although Al-Ahli, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, should have taken the lead when Brazilian winger Galeno broke free of the Machida defense only to see his low shot saved by goalkeeper Kosei Tani. Just before the break, Merih Demiral’s close-range effort was blocked on the line.
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