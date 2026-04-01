Al-Ahli Vs Machida Zelvia, AFC Champions League Final: Zakaria Hawsawi Sent Off For Headbutting Tete Yengi - Watch

Summary of this article
Tete Yengi chest-bumped Zakaria Hawsawi, leading to Al-Ahli left back headbutting him
Referee handed Hawsawi a straight red card, and Al-Ahli started throwing water bottles on the pitch in protest
10-man Saudi club beat Machida Zelvia 1-0 to win AFC Champions League title
Al-Ahli left back Zakaria Hawsawi was shown a straight red card for head-butting Machida Zelvia's Tete Yengi during the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (April 25).
Yengi chest-bumped Hawsawi after a rough tackle brought the Australian striker down, and the 25-year-old Hawsawi reacted by headbutting him straight into the nose. The referee immediately ejected the Al-Ahli defender for his violent gesture. You can watch the video of the incident below.
The Al-Ahli fans on the stand reacted to the decision by throwing a number of water bottles on the pitch, and both sets of players requested them to stop that. Things got chaotic as the bottle-throwing continued even after play resumed.
As a Machida player went up to take a corner, the Al-Ahli fans did not relent, and the Japanese side complained to the referee. In the end, the Saudi club overcame the setback as the 10-man team emerged victor by a 1-0 margin to lift the AFC Champions League Elite trophy.
Who did Zakaria Hawsawi headbutt in the the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final?
Zakaria Hawsawi headbutted Machida Zelvia striker Tete Yengi in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final.
Why did Zakaria Hawsawi resort to a headbutt in the the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final?
Zakaria Hawsawi resorted to a headbutt after Tete Yengi chest-bumped him, following a rough tackle by the defender in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final.
Who won the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final?
Al-Ahli won the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 final, beating Machida Zelvia 1-0.