Machida Zelvia Vs Shabab Al‑Ahli LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Japanese Debutants Eye Final Spot

Machida Zelvia's Tete Yengi scores a goal during the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-final against Al-Ittihad on April 17, 2026.

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 semi-final between Machida Zelvia and Shabab Al-Ahli at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Machida Zelvia are enjoying a dream run in their debut AFC Champions League Elite campaign, reaching the last four by knocking out Al-Ittihad with a 1-0 win in the quarter-finals. However, the Japanese side will face a stern test against Shabab Al-Ahli. The Emirati giants are experienced in the continental competitions and reached the semi-finals with an extra-time win over Buriram United. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Apr 2026, 08:05:43 pm IST Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli

Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26

Venue: Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Time: 9:45 PM IST