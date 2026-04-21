Machida Zelvia Vs Shabab Al‑Ahli LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Japanese Debutants Eye Final Spot

Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the semi-final match at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, on April 21, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli Live Score AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 semi-final
Machida Zelvia's Tete Yengi scores a goal during the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-final against Al-Ittihad on April 17, 2026.
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 semi-final between Machida Zelvia and Shabab Al-Ahli at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. Machida Zelvia are enjoying a dream run in their debut AFC Champions League Elite campaign, reaching the last four by knocking out Al-Ittihad with a 1-0 win in the quarter-finals. However, the Japanese side will face a stern test against Shabab Al-Ahli. The Emirati giants are experienced in the continental competitions and reached the semi-finals with an extra-time win over Buriram United. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli match right here.
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Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli

  • Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26

  • Venue: Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah

  • Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

  • Time: 9:45 PM IST

Machida Zelvia vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the AFC Champions League Elite semi-final match between Machida Zelvia and Shabab Al-Ahli in Jeddah. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

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