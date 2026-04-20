Vissel Kobe Vs Al‑Ahli LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Japanese Side Eye Maiden Final Spot Against Defending Champs

Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Head-to-Head
Tonight's match is the first-ever meeting between Vissel Kobe and Al-Ahli.
Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Al-Ahli Playing XI
Starting XI: Edouard Mendy (gk) (c), Zakaria Al Hawsawi, Valentin Atangana, Merih Demiral, Galeno, Rayan Hamed Hamidou, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Riyad Mahrez, Enzo Millot, Ivan Toney.
Bench: Abdullah Abdo (gk), Abdulrahman Al Sanbi (gk), Mohammed Abdulrahman, Saleh Abu Al Shamat, Firas Al Buraikan, Ziyad Al Johani, Eid Al Muwallad, Matteo Dams, Yazan Madani, Matheus Goncalves, Ricardo Mathias, Mohammed Sulaiman.
Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Vissel Kobe Playing XI
Starting XI: Daiya Maekawa (gk), Yuta Goke, Yosuke Ideguchi, Makoto Mitsuta, Yoshinori Muto, Katsuya Nagato, Yuya Osako, Gotoku Sakai, Daiju Sasaki, Matheus Thuler, Tetsushi YAmakawa (c).
Bench: Shuichi Gonda (gk), Caetano, Kento Hamasaki, Mitsuki Hidaka, Rikuto Hirose, Nanasei Iino, Takashi Inui, Jean Patric, Ren Komatsu, Yuya Kuwasaki, Boniface Nduka, Kaito Yamada.
Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Injuries
Vissel Kobe: None
Al-Ahli: Valentin Atangana Edoa (discomfort), Zakaria Hawsawi (knee), Ali Majrashi (hamstring).
Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli
Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26
Venue: Alinma Bank Stadium, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah
Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
Time: 9:45 PM IST
Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the AFC Champions League Elite semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Al-Ahli. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.