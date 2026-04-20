Vissel Kobe Vs Al‑Ahli LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Japanese Side Eye Maiden Final Spot Against Defending Champs

Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the VIS vs AHL semi-final match in Jeddah on April 20, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli Live Score AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 semi-final
Vissel Kobe players celebrate their win against Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-final on April 16, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/visselkobe
Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Al-Ahli at the Alinma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Monday, April 20, 2026. Al-Ahli, the defending champions, booked their place in the last four with a comeback win against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta’zim, despite playing most of the match with 10 men. The Saudi side will face a tough test against Japanese champions Vissel Kobe, who are eyeing their maiden continental final. Kobe will be the underdogs, but under the guidance of former Borussia Dortmund coach Michael Skibbe, they will look to cause a big upset. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Head-to-Head

Tonight's match is the first-ever meeting between Vissel Kobe and Al-Ahli.

Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Al-Ahli Playing XI

Starting XI: Edouard Mendy (gk) (c), Zakaria Al Hawsawi, Valentin Atangana, Merih Demiral, Galeno, Rayan Hamed Hamidou, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Riyad Mahrez, Enzo Millot, Ivan Toney.

Bench: Abdullah Abdo (gk), Abdulrahman Al Sanbi (gk), Mohammed Abdulrahman, Saleh Abu Al Shamat, Firas Al Buraikan, Ziyad Al Johani, Eid Al Muwallad, Matteo Dams, Yazan Madani, Matheus Goncalves, Ricardo Mathias, Mohammed Sulaiman.

Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Vissel Kobe Playing XI

Starting XI: Daiya Maekawa (gk), Yuta Goke, Yosuke Ideguchi, Makoto Mitsuta, Yoshinori Muto, Katsuya Nagato, Yuya Osako, Gotoku Sakai, Daiju Sasaki, Matheus Thuler, Tetsushi YAmakawa (c).

Bench: Shuichi Gonda (gk), Caetano, Kento Hamasaki, Mitsuki Hidaka, Rikuto Hirose, Nanasei Iino, Takashi Inui, Jean Patric, Ren Komatsu, Yuya Kuwasaki, Boniface Nduka, Kaito Yamada.

Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Injuries

Vissel Kobe: None

Al-Ahli: Valentin Atangana Edoa (discomfort), Zakaria Hawsawi (knee), Ali Majrashi (hamstring).

Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli

  • Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26

  • Venue: Alinma Bank Stadium, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

  • Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

  • Time: 9:45 PM IST

Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the AFC Champions League Elite semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Al-Ahli. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs MI Live Score, IPL 2026: Rabada Ends Spell; Umpires Call Stands On No Ball Review | MI 141/4 (17)

  2. Shapoor Zadran Critical In Delhi Hospital As Afghanistan Cricket Rallies Support

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  4. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

  5. PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Set Up Table-Top Punjab's Fifth Win In Six Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  2. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  3. From Congress Dominance to Dravidian Rise: Recalling Tamil Nadu’s Political Transformation

  4. India, A Union Of States

  5. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. Tactical Pause: Trump’s Optimism Meets Rising Tensions as US-Iran Standoff Hangs Between Deal and Escalation

  3. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  4. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd ODI: Hosts Seal Dominant Six-Wicket Win In Comfortable Chase

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory