Vissel Kobe Vs Al‑Ahli LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Japanese Side Eye Maiden Final Spot Against Defending Champs

Vissel Kobe players celebrate their win against Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-final on April 16, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/visselkobe

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Al-Ahli at the Alinma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Monday, April 20, 2026. Al-Ahli, the defending champions, booked their place in the last four with a comeback win against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta’zim, despite playing most of the match with 10 men. The Saudi side will face a tough test against Japanese champions Vissel Kobe, who are eyeing their maiden continental final. Kobe will be the underdogs, but under the guidance of former Borussia Dortmund coach Michael Skibbe, they will look to cause a big upset. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Apr 2026, 08:57:41 pm IST Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Head-to-Head Tonight's match is the first-ever meeting between Vissel Kobe and Al-Ahli.

20 Apr 2026, 08:29:34 pm IST Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Al-Ahli Playing XI Starting XI: Edouard Mendy (gk) (c), Zakaria Al Hawsawi, Valentin Atangana, Merih Demiral, Galeno, Rayan Hamed Hamidou, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Riyad Mahrez, Enzo Millot, Ivan Toney. Bench: Abdullah Abdo (gk), Abdulrahman Al Sanbi (gk), Mohammed Abdulrahman, Saleh Abu Al Shamat, Firas Al Buraikan, Ziyad Al Johani, Eid Al Muwallad, Matteo Dams, Yazan Madani, Matheus Goncalves, Ricardo Mathias, Mohammed Sulaiman.

20 Apr 2026, 08:29:34 pm IST Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Vissel Kobe Playing XI Starting XI: Daiya Maekawa (gk), Yuta Goke, Yosuke Ideguchi, Makoto Mitsuta, Yoshinori Muto, Katsuya Nagato, Yuya Osako, Gotoku Sakai, Daiju Sasaki, Matheus Thuler, Tetsushi YAmakawa (c). Bench: Shuichi Gonda (gk), Caetano, Kento Hamasaki, Mitsuki Hidaka, Rikuto Hirose, Nanasei Iino, Takashi Inui, Jean Patric, Ren Komatsu, Yuya Kuwasaki, Boniface Nduka, Kaito Yamada.

20 Apr 2026, 08:13:40 pm IST Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Injuries Vissel Kobe: None Al-Ahli: Valentin Atangana Edoa (discomfort), Zakaria Hawsawi (knee), Ali Majrashi (hamstring).

20 Apr 2026, 08:11:55 pm IST Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Vissel Kobe vs Al-Ahli

Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26

Venue: Alinma Bank Stadium, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Time: 9:45 PM IST