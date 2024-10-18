A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur

Over the next few decades, Bharucha, and later his son-in-law Keki Gazdar, clicked a series of photographs with an intention of preserving them as archives. These pictures, and several other elements like a diary and several postcards, ended up in the wooden box. Recently, the contents of the archives preserved by Bharucha and Gazdar became a part of the Gazdar photo archive—titled Sparseeing—compiled by freelance documentary photographer Abhishek Basu and Joyona Medhi, an academic associate at IIMC. Sparseeing means to step into the shoes of ‘the sparse’ and see things from the photographer’s point of view. The archive, dating 1907 onwards, contains images delving deep into the making of Tatanagar and subsequently the steel and shipping industries of Tata.