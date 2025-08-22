SC Orders Status Quo In Sambhal Mosque Dispute

Justices P. S. Narasimha and A. S. Chandurkar heard the mosque committee's challenge of the Allahabad High Court ruling for a survey in the Shahi Jama Masjid–Harihar Temple dispute.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sambhal Mosque in Uttar Pradesh
Sambhal Mosque in Uttar Pradesh Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: Sambhal mosque became the epicentre of communal violence last year after a court-ordered survey, based on a petition claiming that a Harihar temple stood in its stead.

2: The violence had claimed four lives, and injured many.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered maintaining the status quo until August 25 in the Sambhal mosque dispute and issued notice to the Hindu petitioners.

A bench comprising Justices P. S. Narasimha and A. S. Chandurkar passed the direction while hearing an appeal filed by the mosque committee. The committee had challenged an Allahabad High Court ruling that upheld a Sambhal civil court’s order for a survey in the Shahi Jama Masjid–Harihar Temple dispute.

Zia Ur Rahman Barq - Zaina Azhar Sayeda for Outlook
Sambhal Violence: SP MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Appears Before SIT To Record Statement

BY Outlook News Desk

The Mughal-era mosque, which remains protected by ASI, has been mired in controversy since last November when communal violence broke out in Sambhal after a court-ordered survey. The survey was based on a petition claiming that a Harihar temple stood in the mosque’s stead.

The violence claimed four lives, injuring at least two dozen security personnel and administration officials, according to official reports.

Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid, was arrested earlier this year in the case related to November violence. The bail hearing has since been deferred twice, once on March 27 and another on April 4, after Sambal police failed to produce critical evidence in court.

People offer 'namaz' on Delhi-Jaipur highway on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Jaipur, - | Photo: PTI
Eid Celebrations Take A Hit: High Security in Sambhal, Threats From Hindutva Groups And Ban On Prayers In Meerut

BY Outlook News Desk

The mosque is the oldest surviving Mughal-era mosque. In an earlier legal altercation in 1878, a suit was filed by the Hindu side in a Moradabad court and an appeal in the Allahabad Court, but was dismissed by the then Chief Justice Sir Robert Stuart.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance