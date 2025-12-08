An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

Contemporary portrayals of girlhood now embrace female desire in all its messy and unpunished complexity. Films like the not-so-recent Aiyyaa (2012) unabashedly explored the internal world of Meenakshi (Rani Mukerji), flipping the gaze onto the man (Prithviraj Sukumaran) as the object of desire. Panigrahi in Girls Will Be Girls portrays the very vulnerable act of practicing her first kiss on her palm, or discovering how to masturbate. Sivaraman in Bad Girl too, projects a vivid imagination wherein she is free to feel and be with her lover—a wish she constantly attempts to negotiate with her reality at the cost of literally being labelled a cautionary tale. Her mischievous daydreams, lingering on the sweat on Nalan’s (Hridu Haroon) neck and the veins along his arms—offer a rare, refreshing glimpse of female sexuality. Vaidaangi Sharma’s debut short Kuchar (The Itch, 2025) emerges as a quietly radical tale exploring a teenager Chanda’s (Subhashree Sahoo) unexpected encounter with the big “O” and the quiet empowerment that comes from finally understanding what feels good on her own terms. This vibrant experimentation with portraying self-pleasure, yearning and negotiation reclaims self-discovery against the social surveillance that has long censored and sanitised young women’s inner worlds.