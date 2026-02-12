Anne Hathaway Praises Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Show For Unity Message

Anne Hathaway praises Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 show.
Bad Bunny's message of love and unity highlighted.
Historic Spanish-language Super Bowl halftime performance.
Anne Hathaway reacts to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 performance with admiration, calling his halftime show both powerful and timely. Speaking during a recent media interaction, the Oscar-winning actor expressed support for the singer’s message of love and unity, highlighting the importance of protecting “neighbours” and standing together in divided times.
Anne Hathaway on Bad Bunny’s message of love and unity
When asked if she had watched the show, Hathaway confirmed she had and described it as “amazing”. She referred to the performance as the “Benito Bowl” and said she was glad to see artists using their platform to promote togetherness.
“I love all the people who are speaking right now about how unity comes about through love, and how we need each other,” she said, adding that society must orient itself towards protecting neighbours, including Latin American communities.
Her remarks come amid widespread discussion around Bad Bunny’s political message at the Super Bowl, with many viewing it as a statement on cultural identity and solidarity.
Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl performance
Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, made history at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, by becoming the first Latin star to headline the Super Bowl halftime show with a largely Spanish-language set. The Super Bowl halftime show 2026 Bad Bunny performance celebrated Puerto Rican life, Latin American history and cultural memory.
While US President Donald Trump criticised elements of the show, others praised it as bold and necessary. The Grammy-winning artiste used choreography, visuals and music to underline themes of pride and unity, turning the stage into more than just a spectacle.
For Anne Hathaway, the takeaway was simple. She believes artists speaking about love and connection should be encouraged and celebrated.