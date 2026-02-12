Anne Hathaway Praises Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Show For Unity Message

Anne Hathaway reacts to Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 performance, applauding his powerful message of love, unity and cultural pride during the historic halftime show.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Called Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show 'Amazing,' Photo: X
Anne Hathaway reacts to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 performance with admiration, calling his halftime show both powerful and timely. Speaking during a recent media interaction, the Oscar-winning actor expressed support for the singer’s message of love and unity, highlighting the importance of protecting “neighbours” and standing together in divided times.

Anne Hathaway on Bad Bunny’s message of love and unity

When asked if she had watched the show, Hathaway confirmed she had and described it as “amazing”. She referred to the performance as the “Benito Bowl” and said she was glad to see artists using their platform to promote togetherness.

“I love all the people who are speaking right now about how unity comes about through love, and how we need each other,” she said, adding that society must orient itself towards protecting neighbours, including Latin American communities.

Her remarks come amid widespread discussion around Bad Bunny’s political message at the Super Bowl, with many viewing it as a statement on cultural identity and solidarity.

Performers portray a wedding during Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performance at Super Bowl - AFP
Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show Smashes Records With 128M+ Viewers

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bad Bunny’s historic Super Bowl performance

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, made history at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, by becoming the first Latin star to headline the Super Bowl halftime show with a largely Spanish-language set. The Super Bowl halftime show 2026 Bad Bunny performance celebrated Puerto Rican life, Latin American history and cultural memory.

While US President Donald Trump criticised elements of the show, others praised it as bold and necessary. The Grammy-winning artiste used choreography, visuals and music to underline themes of pride and unity, turning the stage into more than just a spectacle.

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Olivia Dean were among the celebrities who spoke out against ICE. - Instagram
Stars Who Slammed ICE At Grammys 2026

BY Aishani Biswas

For Anne Hathaway, the takeaway was simple. She believes artists speaking about love and connection should be encouraged and celebrated.

Published At:
