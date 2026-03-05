BTS Comeback Live On Netflix: Date, Time To Watch The Arirang Concert In India And Other Countries

Summary of this article
BTS will perform their comeback concert at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21.
It will stream exclusively on Netflix.
Here's everything you need to know about BTS' live concert and the time zones.
BTS will release their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026. It marks the K-pop boy band's first project after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. Following the release of the album, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will perform their comeback concert at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21, which will stream exclusively on Netflix, followed by a comeback documentary on the OTT giant.
Here's how to watch the concert live.
BTS' comeback concert will be streaming live globally at 8 p.m. KST (4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET) at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square.
Americans can watch it in the morning, while much of Europe, Africa, and Asia will watch in the late morning or evening.
BTS live concert time zones
HONG KONG
Hong Kong x
7 p.m. HKT
INDONESIA
Jakarta
6 p.m. WIB
ISRAEL
Bali (Denpasar)
7 p.m. WITA
Jerusalem
1 p.m. IST
JAPAN
Tokyo
8 p.m. JST
MALAYASIA
Kuala Lumpur
7 p.m. MYT
PHILIPPINES
Manila
7 p.m. PHST
SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh
2 p.m. AST
SINGAPORE
Singapore
7 p.m. SGT
TAIWAN
Taipei
7 p.m. CST
THAILAND
Bangkok
6 p.m. ICT
AMERICAS
ARGENTINA
Buenos Aires
8 a.m. ART
BRAZIL
Rio de Janeiro
8 a.m. BRT
CANADA
Vancouver, B.C.
4 a.m. PT
Toronto
7 a.m. ET
CHILE
Santiago
8 a.m. CLT
COLOMBIA
Bogotá
6 a.m. COT
MEXICO
Mexico City
5 a.m. CST
UNITED STATES
Los Angeles
4 a.m. PT
New York City
7 a.m. ET
EUROPE
CZECH REPUBLIC
Prague
12 p.m. CET
DENMARK
Copenhagen
12 p.m. CET
FINLAND
Helsinki
1 p.m. EET
FRANCE
Paris
12 p.m. CET
GERMANY
Berlin
12 p.m. CET
GREECE
Athens
1 p.m. EET
HUNGARY
Budapest
12 p.m. CET
ITALY
Rome
12 p.m. CET
NETHERLANDS
Amsterdam
12 p.m. CET
NORWAY
Oslo
12 p.m. CET
POLAND
Warsaw
12 p.m. CET
PORTUGAL
Lisbon
11 a.m. WET
ROMANIA
Bucharest
1 p.m. EET
SPAIN
Madrid
12 p.m. CET
SWEDEN
Stockholm
12 p.m. CET
TÜRKİYE
Istanbul
2 p.m. TRT
UKRAINE
Kyiv
1 p.m. EET
UNITED KINGDOM
London
11 a.m. GMT
You can find the time zones of Africa and Oceania here https://www.netflix.com/tudum/features/how-to-watch-bts-the-comeback-live-on-netflix-date-time
Netflix BTS ARIRANG India time
In India, you can watch the concert live at 4:30 p.m (IST).
Ahead of the tour and album release, BTS revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album, which features 14 tracks, led by the title song SWIM, alongside tracks such as Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, Merry Go Round, Like Animals and Into the Sun.