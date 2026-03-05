BTS Comeback Live On Netflix: Date, Time To Watch The Arirang Concert In India And Other Countries

BTS will release their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026. It marks the K-pop boy band's first project after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. Following the release of the album, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will perform their comeback concert at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21, which will stream exclusively on Netflix, followed by a comeback documentary on the OTT giant.