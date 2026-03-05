BTS Comeback Live On Netflix: Date, Time To Watch The Arirang Concert In India And Other Countries

BTS Arirang Concert Live Details: Here's when the global livestream starts.

  • BTS will perform their comeback concert at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21.

  • It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

  • Here's everything you need to know about BTS' live concert and the time zones.

BTS will release their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20, 2026. It marks the K-pop boy band's first project after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service. Following the release of the album, BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will perform their comeback concert at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Plaza on March 21, which will stream exclusively on Netflix, followed by a comeback documentary on the OTT giant.

Here's how to watch the concert live.

BTS' comeback concert will be streaming live globally at 8 p.m. KST (4 a.m. PT / 7 a.m. ET) at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square.

Americans can watch it in the morning, while much of Europe, Africa, and Asia will watch in the late morning or evening.

BTS Announces Free ARIRANG Concert In Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square; Check Out The Details

BTS live concert time zones

HONG KONG

Hong Kong x
7 p.m. HKT

INDONESIA

Jakarta 
6 p.m. WIB

ISRAEL

Bali (Denpasar)
7 p.m. WITA

Jerusalem 
1 p.m. IST

JAPAN

Tokyo
8 p.m. JST

MALAYASIA

Kuala Lumpur 
7 p.m. MYT

PHILIPPINES

Manila
7 p.m. PHST

SAUDI ARABIA

Riyadh
2 p.m. AST

SINGAPORE

Singapore 
7 p.m. SGT

TAIWAN

Taipei
7 p.m. CST

THAILAND

Bangkok
6 p.m. ICT

AMERICAS

ARGENTINA

Buenos Aires
8 a.m. ART

BRAZIL

Rio de Janeiro
8 a.m. BRT

CANADA

Vancouver, B.C.
4 a.m. PT

Toronto 
7 a.m. ET

CHILE

Santiago
8 a.m. CLT

COLOMBIA 

Bogotá
6 a.m. COT

MEXICO

Mexico City
5 a.m. CST

UNITED STATES

Los Angeles 
4 a.m. PT

New York City 
7 a.m. ET

EUROPE

CZECH REPUBLIC

Prague
12 p.m. CET

DENMARK

Copenhagen
12 p.m. CET

FINLAND

Helsinki
1 p.m. EET

FRANCE

Paris
12 p.m. CET

GERMANY

Berlin
12 p.m. CET

GREECE

Athens
1 p.m. EET

HUNGARY

Budapest
12 p.m. CET

ITALY

Rome
12 p.m. CET

NETHERLANDS

Amsterdam
12 p.m. CET

NORWAY

Oslo
12 p.m. CET

POLAND

Warsaw
12 p.m. CET

PORTUGAL

Lisbon
11 a.m. WET

ROMANIA

Bucharest
1 p.m. EET

SPAIN

Madrid
12 p.m. CET

SWEDEN

Stockholm
12 p.m. CET

TÜRKİYE

Istanbul
2 p.m. TRT

UKRAINE

Kyiv
1 p.m. EET

UNITED KINGDOM

London
11 a.m. GMT

You can find the time zones of Africa and Oceania here https://www.netflix.com/tudum/features/how-to-watch-bts-the-comeback-live-on-netflix-date-time

Netflix BTS ARIRANG India time

In India, you can watch the concert live at 4:30 p.m (IST).

BTS live concert and documentary will be available to stream on Netflix - Netflix
BTS X Netflix: All You Need To Know About Live Concert And Documentary Streaming Details

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ahead of the tour and album release, BTS revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album, which features 14 tracks, led by the title song SWIM, alongside tracks such as Body to BodyHooliganAliensFYAMerry Go RoundLike Animals and Into the Sun.

