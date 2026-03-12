Heeseung Pens A Letter For Fans After ENHYPEN Exit: 'I'm Aware Of The Concerns'

Heeseung addresses his exit from ENHYPEN

Heeseung, in his note, said, “For me, the past six years have been filled with overwhelming and precious moments that are beyond words. Thanks to the members who shared countless emotions and engenes who always filled the vacancy, I was able to approach my dream step by step that I felt I could not reach. And that time will be one of those shining moments that will never be forgotten by me in the future. I don't want to forget those moments, and I want to be the one who continues to support ENHYPEN more than anyone else.”