Heeseung Pens A Letter For Fans After ENHYPEN Exit: 'I'm Aware Of The Concerns'

Heeseung's sudden exit from ENHYPEN has left his fans heartbroken.
The K-pop singer has shared a handwritten note to express gratitude to his fans for the love and affection that have shown to him in all these years.
He said he will prepare hard to meet them again as soon as possible.
ENHYPEN founding member Heeseung exited the group on Tuesday (March 10). BELIFT LAB, a subsidiary of HYBE, confirmed that the K-pop star will pursue his career as a solo artist while remaining under the label. Heeseung's exit has left his fans heartbroken with many sending emails to the company and also filed petitions to bring him back.
A day later, Heeseung addressed his fans after his exit and expressed gratitude to his members and fans. The note was shared on Weverse.
Heeseung addresses his exit from ENHYPEN
Heeseung, in his note, said, “For me, the past six years have been filled with overwhelming and precious moments that are beyond words. Thanks to the members who shared countless emotions and engenes who always filled the vacancy, I was able to approach my dream step by step that I felt I could not reach. And that time will be one of those shining moments that will never be forgotten by me in the future. I don't want to forget those moments, and I want to be the one who continues to support ENHYPEN more than anyone else.”
“I shared the results of my work with the company and talked with many people for a long time about how to show them, After thinking about it for a long time, I made a big decision to approach ENGENE in a better way according to the direction the company suggested,” he added.
Towards the end, Heeseung said he has been working on his personal projects, and dedicating a lot of time there. “There was so much I wanted to show you, but I also didn't want to let my own ambitions take precedence within the team.”
Heeseung also wrote that he understands his fans' concerns and he assured to work hard to meet them again soon. His expressed gratitude to them for their endless love and affection despite his shortcomings. “I will be the one who runs with what ENGENE have given us so far in mind.”