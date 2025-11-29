MAMA Awards 2025: Enhypen And IVE Emerge As Top Winners On Day 1; Check Out Full Winners List

MAMA Awards 2025 Winners: The 2025 MAMA Awards kicked off on Friday (November 28) with Chapter 1, hosted by Park Bo Gum. The two-day event is held at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. On the first day of the award ceremony, there was a moment of silence for those affected by the devastating fire in Hong Kong that claimed more than 120 lives. Most of the artists wore black at the event as a mark of solidarity with the victims.