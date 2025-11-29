MAMA Awards 2025: Enhypen And IVE Emerge As Top Winners On Day 1; Check Out Full Winners List

Day 1 of the MAMA Awards 2025 was held in Hong Kong on Friday.
IVE and Enhypen were the top winners with three awards each.
Rose won Song of the Year award, BoyNextDoor bagged Favorite Male Group, and Hearts2Hearts and Cortis were named Best New Artist.
MAMA Awards 2025 Winners: The 2025 MAMA Awards kicked off on Friday (November 28) with Chapter 1, hosted by Park Bo Gum. The two-day event is held at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong. On the first day of the award ceremony, there was a moment of silence for those affected by the devastating fire in Hong Kong that claimed more than 120 lives. Most of the artists wore black at the event as a mark of solidarity with the victims.
Girl group IVE and boy band Enhypen were the top winners with three awards each. Enhypen took home Fans’ Choice of the Year, and Blackpink fame Rosé and American singer Bruno Mars’ APT. won Song of the Year. Hearts2Hearts and Cortis received Best New Artist, and the Inspiring Achievement Award went to Super Junior.
The award night also witnessed stage performances by IVE, Enhypen, Super Junior, BabyMonster, BoyNextDoor, Alpha Drive One, Yeonjun, Treasure, I-dle, Meovv, TWS, Bumsup, Hearts2Hearts, and NCT Wish.
Here's the full list of winners of the MAMA Awards 2025 for Chapter 1:
Fans’ Choice of the Year
ENHYPEN
Song of the Year
Rosé and Bruno Mars – APT.
Fans’ Choice Male Top 10
Baekhyun, SEVENTEEN, Jin, ENHYPEN, G-Dragon, j-hope, NCT DREAM, RIIZE, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE
Fans’ Choice Female Top 10
Irene, IU, ILLIT, aespa, BABYMONSTER, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE
Inspiring Achievement
Super Junior
Global Trend Song
IVE – REBEL HEART
Best New Artist
CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts
Favorite Male Group
BOYNEXTDOOR
Favorite Female Group
IVE
TELASA Favorite Global Artist
ENHYPEN
Favorite Global Performer
IVE
Actor-singer Park Bo-gum brought the curtains down on the 2025 MAMA Awards by saying, "Our unstoppable cheers became a voice that could move the world. Every moment we shared reflected the value that MAMA wanted to convey with Music Makes One. I sincerely hope that even a small moment of our connection brought some comfort."
Day 2 of the 2025 MAMA Awards will take place today at 6:30 pm HKT, 7:30 pm KST, and 4 pm IST. It will be hosted by Kim Hye-soo.