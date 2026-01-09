Shriya Pilgaonkar's Haiwaan Movie Marks Her Return To Theatres After OTT Phase

Shriya Pilgaonkar returns to theatres with Haiwaan
Film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan
Haiwaan set for 2026 theatrical release
After half a decade away from the big screen, Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Haiwaan movie signals a decisive new chapter. The actor, best known for her work in Mirzapur and several acclaimed OTT projects, will next be seen in theatres with Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
A deliberate return to cinema
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pilgaonkar said the clarity came early this year. “The beginning of this year, I was very clear that I want to be out of my comfort zone and make fearless choices. My focus is definitely on the big screen,” she shared, adding that working with Priyadarshan felt especially fulfilling.
The actor described the experience of collaborating with stars she grew up watching as deeply rewarding. “I feel grateful that I started my Hindi film journey with Fan, and now, years later, I get to work with Saif and Akshay. I’m fully focused on films now,” she told Hindustan Times.
Moving beyond OTT labels
While OTT gave her some of the strongest roles of her career, the shift back to cinema is intentional. She explained that timing and stalled projects once delayed her film ambitions. "Some opportunities didn't align; one film I shot was never released. That's just how destiny works," she said, adding that she now wants to avoid being stereotyped as only an OTT actor.
When asked about speculation around Mirzapur The Film, despite her character's fate in the series, Pilgaonkar chose to stay coy. "Why have we stopped enjoying surprises?" she said, suggesting audiences should wait and watch.
Release update
Haiwaan is slated for a 2026 theatrical release.