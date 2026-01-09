Zoya Akhtar Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post For Her 'Capri-9' Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan With A Throwback Pic

Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan share their birthdays today. Zoya Akhtar wished both with a heartwarming post.

Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan
Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan celebrate their birthdays together Photo: Instagram/Zoya Akhtar
  • Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan are celebrating their birthdays on January 9.

  • Zoya Akhtar shared a heartfelt birthday wish for both.

  • She also shared an old childhood photo of Farah and Farhan and a glimpse from their joint birthday celebration.

Film directors and cousins Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan share their birthdays on January 9. The former has turned 52, and the latter is celebrating her 61st birthday. Both had a joint birthday celebration with their family members. Farah and Farhan were seen cutting their birthday cakes, while relatives sang the birthday song. Zoya Akhtar gave a sneak peek into their celebration, alongside a heartfelt birthday note for both.

For the unversed, Farah’s mother, Menaka Irani, and Farhan’s mother, Honey Irani, are sisters.

Zoya Akhtar's birthday wish for Farhan and Farah

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zoya shared one picture and a video to mark the birthdays of her brother and cousin. The first image was a throwback picture of young Farhan and Farah, while the video showed them both cutting their birthday cakes together. Sharing the post, the Gully Boy director wrote, “Farah means happiness and Farhan means happy. No two people could have truer names. Love you, Capri-9. @faroutakhtar @farahkhankunder. Happiest birthday (sic)”.

Have a look at the post here.

Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar commented, "Love this," while Huma Qureshi, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others, dropped red heart emojis. Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor, Huma, and Shilpa Shetty, among others, wished Farah on social media.

Both Farhan and Farah have been successful in their respective career. Over the years, Farhan has built a huge body of work exploring flawed and deeply human characters, showing intent, depth, and authenticity in his performances. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Toofan, The Sky is Pink, and his recently released 120 Bahadur are some of his notable works.

Apart from being a successful dance choreographer, Farah is known for directing films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

She is currently gaining popularity for her YouTube channel, where she shares cooking videos with her cook, Dilip. Several celebs have featured in her videos.

